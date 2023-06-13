Community celebration marks 75 years of the NHS in Wales

A multi-faith church service to celebrate the wealth of talent and diversity of the National Health Service in Wales is one of several activities taking place to mark the 75th anniversary in July.

The service will be hosted by the Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan and the Chief Executive of NHS Wales Judith Paget.

The Church of the Resurrection in Ely, Cardiff, will be hosting the event on 4 July, the eve of the day the NHS started on 5 July 1948.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:

I am proud to celebrate NHS75 with representatives of our talented, brave and hard-working staff who are always there for us, often at our time of greatest need. The NHS has a special place in our hearts in Wales as it was set up by Welsh MP Aneurin Bevan based on the community-led Tredegar Workmen’s Medical Aid Society. I look forward to joining the community of Ely and people from communities all over Wales to mark this special occasion.

NHS Wales Chief Executive Judith Paget yesterday said:

I’m delighted to pay tribute to and thank health care staff for their courage, hard work and innovation at this very special service. Our health needs, medicines, treatments and technologies now are very different from those of 1948 but one thing has not changed, the dedication of the staff who are the bedrock on which the NHS was founded. This is a chance to celebrate the success and achievements of the people who give so much for their communities.

Canon Jan Gould BEM, Vicar of the Church of the Resurrection, yesterday said:

I am absolutely delighted to be hosting the 75th anniversary celebrations for our wonderful NHS at the Church of the Resurrection, Ely. The NHS was created to serve all people of all backgrounds and it is an honour and very humbling that our community has been chosen to be the focus of the Welsh celebrations. I am much looking forward to welcoming representatives from all sectors of the NHS, as well as other churches and faiths, to join together in celebration and thanksgiving.

The George Cross medal, which was presented to the NHS in Wales by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth last year, will have pride of place on display at the church for the service.