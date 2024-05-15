Scottish Government
|Printable version
Community Energy Generation Growth Fund
£1.5 million to support community projects.
A fund to help community groups across Scotland set up renewable energy generation projects has opened for applications.
The £1.5 million Community Energy Generation Growth Fund will support local communities installing wind turbines and solar panels or developing other types of renewable energy generation, such as hydro, to meet local needs.
Community groups will also be able to earn money from their projects by, for example, allowing them to sell excess energy generated.
The fund forms part of the Scottish Government’s Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES), which, to date, has awarded more than £65 million in funding to over 900 renewable energy projects across the country.
The pilot scheme runs until March 2025 and will inform longer-term support for community-owned energy generation projects through CARES.
Net Zero Secretary Màiri McAllan said: “Scotland is fast becoming a renewable energy powerhouse, with enormous benefits for our people, economy and environment.
"Scotland’s communities must be at the heart of this journey. I am determined to ensure they can lead and benefit from this era defining transition.
“This fund will support the creation of locally owned energy projects which can reduce energy costs, generate revenue and help drive Scotland’s transition to net zero.”
Chris Morris manager at fund administrator, Local Energy Scotland said: “We are excited to support this fund and we know that there are communities across Scotland who are developing renewable energy projects who can accelerate their projects with this funding.
“This fund can help communities to realise their ambitions and Local Energy Scotland can help identify the best opportunities and prioritise next steps.”
Background:
More information about Community Energy Generation Growth (CEGG) Fund and details on how to apply: We are Local Energy Scotland · Local Energy Scotland
CARES funding streams include:
- Let’s Do Net Zero: Community Buildings Fund – which provides a rolling programme of support to communities, charities, and faith organisations to decarbonise their buildings and reduce energy bills.
- Community Heat Development Programme – which works with community organisations and groups of householders to help develop ideas for locally generated, low and zero carbon heat projects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/community-energy-generation-growth-fund/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Support for football focused mental wellbeing programme15/05/2024 15:20:00
Health Secretary announces additional £100,000 for the initiative.
Justice for Post Office Horizon victims14/05/2024 15:05:00
Bill to exonerate wrongly convicted sub-postmasters.
Hate crimes recorded by the police in Scotland, 2022-2314/05/2024 13:05:00
This report presents updated information on the number of hate crimes recorded by the police in Scotland during 2022-23 (along with previously published time series analysis since 2014-15).
More women taking part in breast screening programme14/05/2024 10:05:00
The number of women being tested for breast cancer is at its highest ever level in Scotland.
Farmer payments begin10/05/2024 13:05:00
More than 1,000 sheep farming businesses will receive their share of around £6.6 million from today.
First meeting of new Cabinet10/05/2024 12:05:00
FM John Swinney chairs Cabinet before visits focused on jobs, NHS and transport.
2022-2027 Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture (ENRA) Research Programme Mid-programme Review Report09/05/2024 13:05:00
This report presents the findings of the Mid-programme Review of the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Research Programme 2022 to 2027.
Care in the Digital Age: Delivery Plan 2024-2509/05/2024 12:05:00
Update for 2024-25 to the national Digital Health and Care Strategy's Delivery Plan which describes activities supporting Health Boards, HSCPs, local authorities, primary care, social care, social work, and care providers to offer new or improved services.