Community Energy Generation Growth Fund opens

£8 million for community renewable projects.

Communities across Scotland seeking to set up renewable energy generation projects can bid for support from an £8 million government fund which has reopened for applications.

The Community Energy Generation Growth Fund supports local communities to install wind turbines and solar panels or develop other types of renewable energy generation, such as hydro, to meet local needs.

Successful applicants will also be able to earn money from their projects by, for example, allowing them to sell excess energy generated.

The expanded Scottish Government fund, which includes £4 million from Great British Energy, is part of the Scottish Government’s Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES) and builds on last year’s support.

Since its inception, CARES has advised over 1,300 organisations and provided over £67 million in funding to communities throughout Scotland, supporting over 990 projects.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is set to announce the reopening of the fund at the All Energy Scotland conference in Glasgow this morning (Wednesday).

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ms Forbes said: “Scotland is fast becoming a global renewable energy powerhouse, and it is vital that communities share in the benefits from this transition.

“This funding, for stand-alone generation projects, responds to the needs of local groups - has the potential to lever in significant funds for communities. It will also play a key role in our delivery of a just transition – supporting a greener, fairer future for Scots.

“It is also welcome that Great British Energy recognise the valuable role that communities play in our green transition and have provided support for the fund – helping to significantly increase the amount of support available to communities – and providing a catalyst for growth within the community energy sector.

“We will continue to work with our partners to grow the community energy sector to ensure that the delivery of renewable energy comes with benefits for people in Scotland, as well as supporting progress towards net zero.”

Chris Morris from Local Energy Scotland said: “We’re pleased to be building on the success of last year’s Community Energy Generation Growth Fund pilot to support more Scottish communities looking to take the next steps in their renewable energy projects and play an active part in the nation’s transition to net zero.

“Scottish communities demonstrated an appetite to develop new projects during the pilot phase and ideas taken forward include partnering with local authorities to install solar panels on schools, getting approvals for new solar farms and building wind turbines.

We’re looking forward to supporting communities and helping even more of these inspiring projects be realised. For Scottish communities interested, the Local Energy Scotland team is here to help with information and case studies.”

Background

More information on how to apply