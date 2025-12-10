Community energy projects to benefit from £1.8 million

Supporting communities to generate their own power.

Communities on the island of Mull, the V&A Dundee and King’s Church in Aberdeen are amongst 23 local projects being awarded a share of £1.8 million to deliver renewable energy projects.

The funding will enable community groups to generate their own power through renewable energy projects such as wind turbines and solar, while giving successful applicants the ability to earn money from their projects by selling excess energy generated.

Supported through a combination of Scottish Government and Great British Energy funding, the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme’s (CARES) Community Energy Generation Growth Fund will provide grants for equipment, installation and feasibility work for projects including:

Emmaus Glasgow – to install renewable energy in a homeless centre

the decarbonisation of Robert Gordon University’s sports hall in Aberdeen

the installation of Solar PV energy generation at Saints Community Football club in St Johnstone

This year, the Community Energy Generation Growth Fund has made a total of 71 funding offers - totalling more than £7.3 million - to community energy projects across the country.

Speaking ahead of the CARES conference, Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said:

"Community-led energy projects are at the heart of Scotland’s journey to net zero. By empowering local groups to generate their own clean energy with local solutions, we are not only cutting emissions but also reducing costs and creating resilient communities. These projects show what can be achieved when people come together with a shared vision for a sustainable future.

“This funding is giving communities the tools and confidence to take control of their own energy needs, keep money circulating locally, and build a fairer, greener economy.

“Scotland’s transition to net zero must be inclusive and fair, and community energy is a vital part of ensuring that everyone benefits from the opportunities of a clean energy future."

UK Government Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:

“Great British Energy is empowering communities in Scotland to take a stake in their own energy.

“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action – putting communities in the driving seat of energy generation and making sure working people and local businesses profit.”

Local Energy Scotland Manager Chris Morris said:

“It’s great to see more community groups and charities developing energy projects and we’d like to congratulate all our successful applicants. We know how much effort goes into developing these inspiring proposals and we’re looking forward to working with them to deliver lasting impact - locally and across the country.

“This is a crucial time for community energy projects in Scotland. Through CARES, we’re helping local groups turn ambition into action, creating projects that not only reduce carbon emissions but also deliver long-term social and economic benefits for communities.”

Background

Community Energy Generation Growth Fund · Local Energy Scotland

Community energy projects allow local groups to participate directly in Scotland’s transition to net zero, delivering financial and social benefits while helping communities take control of their energy supply.

Up to £1.8 million of funding will be awarded through the latest round of the Community Energy Generation Growth Fund.

