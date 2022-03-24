Community groups across Wales plan their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, thanks to National Lottery funding

Over £3 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to community groups across Wales that are gearing up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

From street parties to horticultural plans and beekeeping, support for veterans, helping children to connect with nature and multigenerational community events, people from across Wales will mark #Celebrate2022, a significant year of celebration and national pride, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Thanks to £50,000 grant from the The Platinum Jubilee Fund, The Merthyr Tydfil and District Naturalists will invite children from different schools to find out more about honeybees. They will use their grant to create a community apiary and market garden in Cyfarthfa Park, teaching local people about honeybees and how pollinating insects are important to the environment. They want to create a better understanding of the natural world as they develop skills in beekeeping across the community.

Susan Taylor, Chair of The Merthyr Tydfil and District Naturalists' Society said: “This award will make an incredible difference to our work. Community beekeepers in Merthyr Tydfil are helping their community to adapt, recover and thrive, thanks to National Lottery players. The project involves local schools and community organisations in cross generational activities that includes looking after our bees, improving our environment and discovering the natural world around us. As we move forward, we are so grateful for this award from The National Lottery Community Fund”.

Enbarr Foundation CIC in Flintshire received £44,848 to transform the former John Summers Steelworks headquarters building into a community hub, offering support to young and unemployed people to develop their skills and career prospects. The plans will also redesign the gardens and create a museum celebrating the history of the area as well as giving local people training opportunities.

Vicki Roskams, Engagement Manager at Enbarr Foundation CIC said – “Through this initiative and fabulous funding we want to empower all people in the community to come together and create something amazing that they can share with their kids, and grandkids, and create a legacy for future generations. The Street Party over the Jubilee weekend will allow people of all ages to come together within the site and share memories and legacies for future generations.”

Valley Veterans in Rhondda Cynon Taf received £50,000 to build on the support they provide to armed forces veterans in and around the M4 corridor in the Welsh Valleys. Their new Equi-Growth project will improve the mental and physical health and wellbeing of veterans through active participation in a structured programme of equine and horticultural activities. Veteran-led, and supported by mentors and industry partners, participants will gain practical skills and experience to combat the challenges resulting from isolation and loneliness.

Nigel Locke, secretary of the Valley Veterans said: “The National Lottery Platinum Jubilee funding over the next two years will enable us to continue our support to veterans and to expand our services to include the local community in our Project and we are so very grateful for your support”

Caersws Recreation Ground in Powys will use their £5,595 grant to help the community celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by holding a street party. Trees will be planted to leave a legacy of this momentous occasion and commemorative gifts given to school age children. The grant will cover costs including food and drink, trees, posters and flyers, bunting, flags and flagpoles, celebration activities and prizes, and footpath signs.

Les George, Chair of Caersws Recreation Ground said: “The community of Caersws turned out to organise events to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, working closely with Caersws Recreation Association. Events have been organised over four days, focusing on the Main Street party on Sunday, 5th June. We are delighted with the help and support given to us by the National Lottery Community Fund which is much appreciated by the whole community.”

Henderson Hall Talybont-On-Usk in Powys will use their £5,600 grant to organise a summer of community-based events and initiatives spanning March to September 2022. Grounded in building cross-generational community cohesion to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Dr Kirsten Jones, lead organiser, said “Talybont has a strong tradition of community groups working together and after two difficult years where many people have been isolated, we are thrilled that with, the support of The National Lottery Community Fund to join forces and plan a series of events this summer to bring the community together and celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee'.

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “These celebrations provide opportunities for people to build stronger relationships within their communities and breath a new lease of life into public spaces that have not been used since the pandemic. The Fund is dedicated to supporting projects that help communities to prosper and thrive. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes”

These are just some of the 22 projects across Wales receiving funding to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - you can download a Word document with the full list here.

The Platinum Jubilee Fund

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates 70 years of The Queen’s reign and to mark this occasion, The National Lottery Community Fund will fund 70 projects across the UK.

Read more about this programme

National Lottery Awards for All Wales

A quick way to apply for smaller amounts of funding between £300 and £10,000.

Read more about this programme