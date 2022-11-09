Sport England
|Printable version
Community groups awarded sports equipment from Birmingham 2022
We’re working to ensure the Commonwealth Games is leaving a lasting impact by supporting physical activity in West Midlands communities.
More than 16,000 pieces of sports equipment used at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been awarded to 290 West Midlands community organisations.
As part of our work to create a lasting community impact from the Games and partnering with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Comittee and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, we invited organisations to apply for the items in August.
Now, following a rigorous assessment process, items such as bikes, wrestling and judo mats, cricket equipment, basketballs and boxing gloves have been distributed to community organisations that are helping people to get physically active.
The giveaway saw almost 2,500 applications received, highlighting the local need and demand for support.
As a result of this, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is pleased that we’ve allocated £100,000 from our overall £35 million investment into the Games to provide more equipment to local groups.
“The fact that within three months of the Games ending we are able to give away 16,000 pieces of kit and equipment means the Commonwealth Games is continuing to deliver real benefit to people of the West Midlands,” he said.
“This was a major ambition for Sport England’s £35 million investment into the Games, and it’s at the heart of our Uniting the Movement strategy too: that everyone, regardless of background, bank balance or where they live has the opportunity to get active.
“We’re also delighted to be able to continue to offer more opportunities to local groups through dedicating £100k to sports equipment in the West Midlands, alongside our Places and Spaces facilities fund and B2022 small grants programme.”
The 290 community groups to receive the equipment were chosen by a panel that included Games partners such as the Organising Committee, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority, Active Partnerships and Community Voices – ensuring the giveaway reflected the diversity of communities in the region.
"The fact that within three months of the Games ending we are able to give away 16,000 pieces of kit and equipment means the Commonwealth Games is continuing to deliver real benefit to people of the West Midlands."
Tim Hollingsworth
Chief executive, Sport England
Guardian Ballers and the Coventry Wheelchair Backetball Academy were two of the chosen recipients and, earlier today, received their basketball equipment from Birmingham 2022 3x3 basketball gold medallist as part of an equipment giveaway event held at the Cardinal Wiseman School in Coventry.
The group, a mental and emotional wellbeing basketball programme, promotes social cohesion, connection and positive mental health through basketball, as well as providing inclusive sporting experiences for diverse young people in the West Midlands.
They also work with communities that traditionally enjoy fewer opportunities to get involved in sport, while the Coventry Wheelchair Basketball Academy provide opportunities for wheelchair basketball from grassroots to elite level, with the goal of developing young people through the sport and tackling isolation.
And Guardian Ballers founder and chief executive officer Kieran Joseph is certain the new kit will benefit their work.
“This equipment gives us the chance to change lives," he said. "We work with diverse communities that represent the heritage of the Commonwealth and with more equipment, we can include more young people in our programme.”
More information
Need assistance to help people in the West Midlands get active?
Our Places and Spaces fund remains open for applications, helping community sport and physical groups create or improve facilities in their local area.
The Birmingham 2022 Small Grants programme is also still open until the end of January 2023 - it supports community projects that bring people together through sport and physical activity.
Original article link: https://www.wired-gov.net/wg/news.nsf/fFeedItem?openform&src=new
Latest News from
Sport England
Five funded athletes nominated for prestigious award09/11/2022 16:10:00
SportsAid's One-to-Watch award celebrates the best of young British sporting talent.
We Are Undefeatable tackles the winter blues with activity27/10/2022 11:25:00
The campaign's Move to Your Mood videos are being bolstered with tips to stay active as the darkness creeps in and the temperatures drop.
Vote for your grassroots sportswoman of the year26/10/2022 12:25:00
The award is part of the Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year awards and voting closes on Thursday, November 10.
Parliamentary support for Uniting the Movement19/10/2022 10:05:00
Our strategy’s ambition to tackle inequalities so more people can enjoy the benefits of playing sport and being physically active has been backed in Parliament.
Most inclusive Rugby League World Cup ever set for kick-off17/10/2022 13:05:00
We’ve invested £23 million in the tournament’s social impact programme.
Digital Marketing Hub gets investment for second year13/10/2022 16:25:00
We’re working to upskill anyone involved in the promotion of sport and physical activity in England
Nominations open for grassroots sportswoman of the year26/09/2022 13:05:00
The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards celebrate those making their mark in women's sport.
Young talent on display at School Games National Finals08/09/2022 09:15:00
Our funding gives children the chance to experience a multi-sport event with an athletes' village and media presence