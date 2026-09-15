Community groups invited to apply for funding to bring people together

The next wave of the Common Ground Award provides up to £2.5m for projects, groups and organisations brining people together and transforming their community.

Local projects bringing neighbours together and transforming community life are invited to apply for the next round of Common Ground Award funding

Projects will receive cash to improve the spaces and equipment people rely on to meet, mix and feel part of their community

Applications opened yesterday, building on 211 projects across England already backed by government to continue their vital work

Community organisations across England will be able to bid for new funding to help bring people together, create welcoming local spaces and strengthen relationships in their area.

The Common Ground Award, first launched in 2025, is opening to a second wave of applicants, backing groups that know their communities best and are already helping people from different backgrounds meet, mix and build trust.

That could mean turning a tired community building into a more welcoming hub, buying equipment so more people can take part in local activities, or creating spaces where neighbours can meet, talk and bridge divides. The funding is designed to support projects that encourage understanding between people from different backgrounds, reduce prejudice and help ease local tensions.

The next round will provide up to £2.5 million in funding, with individual applicants able to bid for between £20,000 and £50,000 to improve the facilities, spaces and equipment that help them continue delivering vital work in their communities.

Groups of organisations working together can also apply for grants of up to £250,000, helping them increase their impact and deliver even more for local communities.

Minister for Communities, Florence Eshamlomi, yesterday said:

Strong communities are built in the conversations between neighbours and in the everyday spaces where people can come together, build trust and feel like they belong. This funding has already done so much to strengthen connections across England, from community cafés and sports clubs to pop-up living rooms that get people talking and forging new ties. I’m looking forward to seeing even more organisations backed by this funding, continuing their excellent work to bridge divides and build more resilient communities across the country.

Eric Noi, founder of Oldham Boxing & Personal Development Centre, yesterday said:

As a recipient of the Common Ground Award, we have been empowered to reach and engage more people across our community, breaking down barriers and making access to sport and physical activity genuinely inclusive. At a time when many sports and activities are becoming increasingly commercialised and exclusive, the Common Ground Award has enabled us to champion a different approach, one where opportunity is open to everyone, regardless of background or circumstance. Our aim is to ensure that sport remains accessible, affordable and welcoming, particularly for those who are too often excluded.

Projects supported through the first round are already showing the difference this kind of funding can make. In Hyndburn and East Lancashire, Accrington Stanley Football in the Community is using a new community minibus to take health, education, sport and wellbeing activities beyond its usual base and into local neighbourhoods, helping people of all ages and backgrounds access support, get involved and come together.

The minibus means more people can take part in local activities close to home, helping residents build stronger bonds across the area.

In Redcar and Cleveland, Footprints in the Community is showing how small changes to a familiar local space can make a big difference. With support from the Common Ground Award, its Community Café has become an even more welcoming place for people to drop in, meet others, take part in activities and find support – helping reduce isolation and build stronger connections across the area.

The grant is open to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations based and operating in England with charitable, benevolent or philanthropic purposes. Organisations can apply individually or as part of a consortium, helping partners work together where that can deliver greater impact locally.

Applications open on 14 September 2026 and close on 12 October 2026. Successful applicants are expected to be notified in December 2026, with payments likely to be made in January 2027.

Further information

The Common Ground Award 2026 to 2027 is a competitive grant fund providing capital investment to VCSE organisations in England.

Individual organisations can apply for £20,000 to £50,000. In exceptional cases, applications may be considered up to £100,000 where there is clear evidence of need and significant expected impact.

Consortium applications can apply for between £100,000 and £250,000.

The fund supports capital costs only, including the construction or renovation of facilities, spaces and equipment that enable organisations to bring people from different backgrounds together.

The prospectus for the 2026-27 fund can be found here: Common Ground Award 2026 to 2027: prospectus - GOV.UK

The link to apply for the Common Ground Award can be found here: Apply for the Common Ground Award 2026 to 2027 - MHCLG Funding Service

A full list of Phase 1 recipients can be found here: Common Ground Award 2025/26: Successful applicants - GOV.UK

Phase 1 recipients included Accrington Stanley Football in the Community, which received £28,472 for a community minibus to support health, education, sport and wellbeing activities across Hyndburn and East Lancashire.

Phase 1 recipients also included Footprints in the Community, which received £9,559 to improve its Community Café as a welcoming hub for people to connect, take part in activities and access services across Redcar and Cleveland.