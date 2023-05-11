Big Lottery Fund
Community groups need your vote to win share of over £4 million in National Lottery funding
95 hard-working community groups across the UK are calling for people to help them secure a share of over £4 million in National Lottery funding by voting for them in this year’s The People’s Projects.
- 95 community groups across the UK are in the running for a share of over £4 million in National Lottery funding in this year’s The People’s Projects
- Voting opens at 9am on Monday 15th May at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk
- Projects will feature on ITV, UTV or in the Sunday Mail where you can get to see their incredible work
- Your vote could make the difference – don’t miss the chance to have your say.
Back after a three-year break, The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) have teamed up to give the public a chance to decide how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their area.
Shortlisted projects will have the opportunity to showcase their work on ITV, UTV or in the Sunday Mail as they go head-to-head in a public vote. Visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk to see who is in the running for National Lottery funding.
In each region, the three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £70,000. This funding will help make a real difference to people’s lives, particularly in these difficult times. The runners up in each region will be offered up to £10,000 towards their project, bringing the total funding up for grabs for communities across the UK to over £4 million.
The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the 95 shortlisted community groups vying for your vote. Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 good causes.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2023-05-11/community-groups-need-your-vote
