Community heroes celebrated during Volunteers Week
Thousands of lives across Wales have been improved by volunteers whose vital work has been celebrated by the Welsh Government during national Volunteers Week.
Around 27% of people in Wales participate in formal volunteering with charities and organisations, with countless more contributing informally in their communities.
Since April 2022, the Welsh Government has invested over £4.6million in volunteering initiatives, enabling more than 419,000 recorded hours of volunteering and training for 6,710 people across Wales.
During Volunteers Week, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice visited St Giles Trust in Newport, which received nearly £100,000 through the Welsh Government's Strategic Volunteering Grant. The funding supports their 'Experts By Experience Wales’ project, creating inclusive volunteering opportunities for people with lived experience of the criminal justice system, poverty, violence and exploitation.
Business Development Manager at St Giles Trust, Anne-Marie Rogan, recently said:
Our project aims to break down barriers for those with lived experience of adversity who want to volunteer. We've created a self-assessment toolkit for employers across all sectors and developed a digital platform launching this month that will connect organisations with individuals seeking volunteering pathways. This funding has been crucial in helping us drive meaningful change in how Wales approaches inclusive volunteering.
At the end of Volunteers Week, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, recently said:
Volunteers are the backbone of our communities and Volunteers Week gives us all the opportunity to reflect on the impact volunteering has on individuals, organisations and communities across Wales.
While people give their time freely, we recognise they must be properly supported and safeguarded, which is why we remain committed to investing in people and our communities. I thank each volunteer for their contribution and encourage everyone to continue supporting volunteering efforts that make our communities so much richer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/community-heroes-celebrated-during-volunteers-week
