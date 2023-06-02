Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
Community Integration Group launches to transform aviation
- Also published by:
- Innovate UK
The future flight challenge announces new Community Integration Group, uniting communities, industry, and government, to help shape future aviation integration.
We are pleased to announce the establishment of the Future Flight Community Integration Group, a collaborative initiative driven by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) future flight challenge.
Bringing together representatives from diverse communities, industry and government, this group will foster a comprehensive and inclusive approach in shaping the integration of future aviation technology into our society.
Future flight technologies, such as Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and drones, have the potential to transform how we connect people, transport goods, and deliver services in urban, rural, and remote areas. But in order to realise these opportunities, the future flight community must work closely with the people and places these services will support.
Taskforce to address complexities
The Future Flight Community Integration Group has been established as a taskforce to address the complexities associated with the integration of drone and AAM services across the UK. It aims to:
- bring publics, local authorities, industry, and government together to tackle complexities related to the operational space from ground to air impacted by AAM and drone operations
- act as a conduit to understand legitimate community concerns, enabling industry to better design services that bring substantial social and economic benefits
- showcase positive opportunities with future flight services for society
- set benchmarks and inform best practice in mitigating disbenefits
- inform regulations, planning, and policy decisions at a local and national level
Facilitating continuous improvement
The group will achieve these objectives by:
- demonstrating measurable social benefits from AAM and drone operations across a range of different communities, regions, and use cases
- proposing and informing frameworks to enable localised design, adoption, and integration of drone and AAM services across distributed aviation networks
- providing opportunities for networking, forums for training, and access to educational resources
- facilitating continuous improvement of AAM and drone services as they roll out across the UK
Working group members
The Future Flight Community Integration Group comprises a diverse range of members, including representatives from central and local government, industry, academia, end users, and an accessibility charity.
Following an expression of interest process conducted by UKRI, the following organisations have been appointed to the Community Integration Group:
- Kerissa Khan, UKRI Future Flight Challenge (chair)
- Steve Close, Connected Places Catapult (secretariat)
- Adrian Smith, Southend City Council
- Aleks Kowalski, ARPAS-UK
- Andrew Edmunds, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- Andy Wood, East Devon District Council
- Ben Lippitt, Civil Aviation Authority
- Brad Miller, Ferrovial Vertiports
- Brian Davey, Joby Aviation
- Corrine Matthews, Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership
- David Holden, Highlands and Islands Airports
- Elizabeth Chau, NATS
- Prof Fern Elsdon-Baker, University of Birmingham
- Furqan, GKN Aerospace
- Mike Miller-Smith, Aerobility
- Dr Nigel Rees, Welsh Ambulance Service
- Pierre Sohier, Heathrow Airport
- Sam Li, Transport for Greater Manchester
- Sofia Stayte, Department for Transport
- Stewart Gibson, Search and Rescue Aerial Association (Scotland)
- Sunil Budhdeo, Coventry City Council
- Suzanne Graham, The Scottish Government
- Tim Murrell, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
- Will Nathan, Vertical Aerospace
- Zhanine Smith, Essex County Council
Members will draw on their own organisations and networks to bring input from others and ensure diverse voices are heard. The Future Flight Community Integration Group will facilitate the exchange of ideas, foster partnerships, and encourage collaborative initiatives that drive innovation and progress in this transformative sector.
Serving people and places with future flight
Kerissa Khan, Innovation Lead for UKRI’s future flight challenge and co-chair of the Community Integration Group, said:
The future of aviation is at a pivotal point. Advanced air mobility and drones are transforming the aviation sector, unlocking opportunities to better serve people and places with future flight.
To secure the socio-economic benefits, we need to trailblaze pragmatic pathways to seamlessly integrate these new technologies and services into society. The variety of complexities we must tackle demands a collaborative approach drawing insights from across industry, government, and many different communities.
I am pleased to launch the Future Flight Community Integration Group and am looking forward to bringing together diverse expertise, providing a forum for knowledge sharing and working together with a shared ambition to make future flight a reality across the UK.
How to get involved
Anyone involved in future flight or enabling technologies and services is encouraged to sign up to the Innovate UK KTN Future Flight landscape map, which provides insight and connections across the UK’s future flight community.
Individuals can also join the Future Flight LinkedIn group to stay informed of developments and share with the community best practice, challenges, and achievements in the drone and advanced air mobility sectors.
Further information
About the future flight challenge
The future flight challenge is a UKRI programme, delivered with support from Innovate UK KTN, that works with industry, academia, government, and regulators to transform how we connect people, deliver goods, and provide services.
It supports the creation of the aviation ecosystem needed to speed up the introduction of electric sub-regional aircraft, advanced air mobility vehicles, and drones in the UK.
The future flight programme is funded by £125 million from the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, matched by up to £175 million from industry.
Find out more about UKRI’s future flight challenge.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/community-integration-group-launches-to-transform-aviation/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
UKRI invests in policy innovation partnerships for local growth01/06/2023 11:10:00
Local Policy Innovation Partnerships (LPIPs) will establish network to harness the power of research and innovation to benefit all four nations of the UK.
UKRI revises project role types26/05/2023 10:25:00
Role types for UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)-funded projects are being simplified and harmonised across councils to reduce bureaucracy and simplify funding.
£70 million award to transform potential of UK health data11/05/2023 09:10:00
More than £70 million has been granted to Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) by some of the largest government and charity research funders in the UK.
UKRI publishes stipend and postgraduate research consultation03/05/2023 13:15:00
Increases in the 2023 to 2024 minimum stipend amount confirmed alongside publication of analysis of the call for input on the new deal for postgraduate research.
Sixteen healthy ageing projects win funding to scale innovations12/04/2023 13:15:00
A project encouraging physical activity in older people and one that brings the arts to people in care homes are two of 12 that will share new funding.
£4 million for research commercialisation to benefit UK31/03/2023 10:20:00
ESRC and AHRC announce the Social science, Humanities and Arts for People and the Economy (SHAPE) Catalyst programme with delivery partners the ARC Accelerator.
UKRI publishes equality, diversity and inclusion strategy23/03/2023 16:15:00
UKRI has published the first edition of its EDI strategy, which outlines our ambition for a thriving research and innovation system, by everyone, for everyone.
UKRI launches new people and teams action plan21/03/2023 14:10:00
New action plan will support world class research and innovation teams and help to build a diverse and inclusive research and innovation (R&I) system.