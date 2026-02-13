Community order for Nottinghamshire PC involved in fatal collision

A serving Nottinghamshire Police officer yesterday (Thursday 12 February) received a 12-month community order for causing the death of a man struck by the police van he was driving while taking a detainee into custody. It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Constable Steven Allcock, aged 34, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and given a two-year driving ban, when he appeared at Derby Magistrates Court. He had previously admitted causing the death of Trevor Bartlett by careless driving, contrary to section 2B of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The fatal collision happened on the A52 Derby Road at Beeston, Nottingham, on 19 December 2023, when a police van driven by PC Allcock collided with the 80-year-old former news photographer, who was using a pedestrian crossing point at the Nurseryman junction. Sadly, Mr Bartlett was confirmed dead at the scene.

The IOPC’s investigation established that PC Allcock, a newly qualified response driver on his first ‘blue light’ run in a police van, was taking a detainee to custody after attending a domestic incident. The prisoner was self-harming in the back of the van and shouting just before the collision, which happened shortly after 6.30pm while the traffic lights at the crossing were on red.

From the evidence gathered it was not possible to determine the police van’s exact speed as it approached the junction in the bus lane, with its siren and lights activated, but at the point of impact while braking, it was estimated at between 25.5 and 28.8 miles per hour. The ‘green man’ was showing for Mr Bartlett who stepped out into the path of the van from in front of a car which had pulled up at the lights.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Bartlett’s family and everyone affected by his death in such tragic circumstances.

“While driving guidance permits police officers to pass through red lights where necessary in the circumstances, the manner of driving should not endanger the safety of other road users. By failing to consider potential hazards, treating the red traffic light as a give way and not reducing the van’s speed to that of a crawl, PC Allcock placed members of the public at risk without justification – and in this case with dreadful consequences.”

The IOPC’s investigation was completed in December 2024 and a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against PC Allcock. Our investigation also found that he has a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to his driving prior to the collision, and that will now be progressed with Nottinghamshire Police.

During our investigation we commissioned a collision report which analysed dashcam footage, telematics from the police van, and police body worn video. We gathered witness statements, interviewed PC Allcock under criminal caution and reviewed relevant force training, policies and police driving guidance.