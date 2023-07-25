Homeless Link
Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund launches
On Monday 24th July, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) launched the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.
The new funding was first announced by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in April's Spring Budget as a result of lobbying from a range of third sector organisations, including Homeless Link, on the impact of inflation on charity providers of services.
Homeless Link's CEO Rick Henderson has been a member of the Advisory Panel to help manage the fund.
Homeless Link warmly welcomes the additional funding and encourages homelessness organisations to apply.
Rick Henderson yesterday said:
"Homelessness organisations are on the frontline of the cost of living crisis. Demand for our services is increasing as people face increased hardship. But our own organisations also face increased costs such as energy, whilst our income is not increasing in line with inflation."
DCMS shared the following information regarding access the funding:
Delivered in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund, the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund (CCLF) will support organisations across England to deliver critical frontline services and is part of a package of over £100m for charities and community organisations as set out in the 2023 Spring Budget.
Organisations will be able to apply for funding to maintain or expand critical cost of living services from now until the end of March 2024. Applicants to CCLF must be:
- Offering critical services to low-income households and individuals around at least one of: food and emergency supplies, emergency shelter, safe spaces, warmth and financial or housing advice.
- Able to demonstrate increased demand and increased costs for those critical services.
- Registered with the Charity Commission or an incorporated not-for-profit company.
- Providing services to a local community in England - with a focus on small and medium organisations, although national organisations can apply where they can demonstrate local impact.
Read more on The National Lottery's website
