Community ownership of Glenuig Inn is amongst projects backed by the Scottish Land Fund
The community buy-out of a pub in a remote Scottish glen has been supported by the Scottish Land Fund.
Glenuig Community Inn Limited has been given £352,800 to purchase the Glenuig Inn and associated buildings in Glenuig, Lochaber, Highland.
GCI has been leasing the inn since March 2025 and will continue to run the inn and develop the site to better meet the needs of the local community. The group will continue to operate the pub, restaurant and accommodation to create an inclusive community events space.
The grant is one of 10 totaling £1,453,569 announced yesterday by the Scottish Land Fund.
The Scottish Land Fund reopened to applications in April 2021. The programme is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, both of which have extensive experience of helping communities to acquire and develop their assets for over a decade.
Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary, Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, said:
“Vibrant community spaces are the lifeblood of our towns and villages- places where people can meet, access services, and simply enjoy being together. The latest awards from the Scottish Land Fund will deliver exactly that; welcoming, reliable facilities offering childcare, recreation and wider opportunities for local people. I warmly congratulate each successful project and look forward to seeing the benefits they will bring to their communities in the years ahead.”
Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair said: “The focus of this round of SLF funding has been on providing groups with the funds to secure spaces where they can come together as communities in both rural and urban locations, forging social ties and helping to meet local needs.”
Sandra Holmes, head of community assets at HIE, said:“The successful projects announced today across Scotland are all great examples of people taking control of local resources for the long-term benefit of their communities. Glenelg and Arnisdale Development Trust, for example, will acquire the village shop and store building in the village thanks to an award of £92,239. This will secure a vital local service, support economic activity, and maintain a much-valued gathering place for residents and visitors alike.
“All these projects will help retain population, attract visitors and create jobs. Ownership will give community groups greater control over important assets that will reap rewards for people now and for generations to come. We wish all the successful groups the very best in their new ventures.”
Peter Langhorne, Chair, Glenuig Community Inn, said:"This is just wonderful news. We will now be able to buy the Inn which we have been leasing and operating for the last four months. The Glenuig community has a long history of developing and managing community assets but this really is the 'cherry on the cake.”
Other groups receiving funding are:
Alloa Community Shed
Award £185,800
Alloa Community Shed will purchase Marshill House in Alloa town centre to provide a space for people to learn and connect, to improve wellbeing and reduce social isolation. The space will offer lessons in DIY and act as a community hub for local people.
Avich & Kilchrenan Community Heritables
Award £45,040
Avich & Kilchrenan Community Heritables will purchase two churches, Dalavich and Kilchrenan, to operate as complimentary community spaces. The two hubs will cater for a variety of existing and new community activity and will also form part of a proposed Christian and clan heritage trail.
Balerno Village Trust
Award £239,005
Balerno Village Trust will acquire Balerno Police Station in Balerno. The group will create a vibrant community hub that is accessible for all ages and stages of life. The hub will provide smaller community spaces for hire, after school care, and support for youth activities.
Barthol Chapel Community Hub
Award £100,465
Barthol Chapel Community Hub will acquire Barthol Chapel Parish Church in Barthol Chapel, Aberdeenshire. The group will develop the building into a flexible multi-use community hub. The hub will provide venue hire for community groups, sports activities and life events. In addition, there will be a community café, and the group will host exhibitions and concerts in the space.
Friends of Fearn Abbey
Award £93,600
Friends of Fearn Abbey (FoFA) wish to acquire Fearn Abbey. They intend to reopen it as a space for social gatherings, performances, historical interest, reflection, and life events.
Glenelg and Arnisdale Development Trust
Award £92,239
Glenelg and Arnsidale Development Trust (GADT) will acquire a shop with a store building (used for stock) on the main street of Glenelg, Kyle, retaining it for the benefit of the community.
Polmont Community Hub
Award £82,001
Polmont Community Hub SCIO (PCH) will purchase Polmont Community Hub and the surrounding greenspace. The group currently operates the space, and acquisition will allow for continued use by local community groups, a playgroup, and a venue for events.
Rousay, Egilsay & Wyre Development Trust
Award £198,658
Rousay, Egilsay & Wyre Development Trust will purchase three parcels of land close to the shoreland on Rousay, Orkney, close to the islands’ only pier. This will enable the group to create a multi-phased project to deliver facilities for the community, promote tourism, visitor accommodation and a community-led island marina.
Spark
Award £63,961
Spark will acquire the former library premises of Beatlie School Campus, Livingston. The group will continue to deliver a service supporting socially isolated people in Craigshill and South Howden. In addition, they will create a collaborative third-sector hub where organisations share resources and support joint initiatives.
Notes to Editors
- The Scottish Land Fund reopened to applications in April 2016. The programme is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, both of which have extensive experience of helping communities to acquire and develop their assets..
- The SLF Committee was appointed following the normal procedures for public appointments.
- The National Lottery Community Fund distributes lottery funding to health, education, environment and charitable causes across the UK. It also uses its expertise in grant-giving to distribute non-Lottery funding. Full details of the National Lottery Community Fund programmes and grant awards are available on the website: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk. National Lottery Community Fund Public Enquiries Line call: 0300 123 7110
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) delivers the Scottish Government Economic Strategy across more than half of Scotland - from Shetland to Argyll and from the Hebrides to Moray. It aims to support businesses and social enterprises; strengthen communities and fragile areas; develop key sectors, and create the conditions for a competitive and low carbon region. HIE has an annual budget of more than £75 m and employs around 300 people in locations around the Highlands and Islands. See more at www.hie.co.uk
Scottish Land Fund
Supporting urban and rural communities to become more resilient and sustainable through the ownership and management of land and land assets.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2025-07-24/community-ownership-of-glenuig-inn-is-amongst-projects-backed-by-the-scottish-land-fund
