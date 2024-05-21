Ofcom
Community Radio Fund 2024-25 open for applications
Ofcom is today inviting eligible stations to apply for awards from the first round of the Community Radio Fund 2024-25.
The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and managed by Ofcom. The total amount available over the course of 2024-25 is £400,000. In the last round the grants awarded ranged from £9,100 up to £28,536.
Community radio stations serve a range of local communities across the UK. Fuelled by the hard work and enthusiasm of volunteers, they reflect a diverse mix of cultures and interests and provide a rich mix of mostly locally produced content.
The Community Radio Fund supports the core costs of running Ofcom-licensed community radio stations, including:
- Management
- Fundraising to support the station (eg, grants, commercial funding)
- Administration
- Financial management and reporting
- Community outreach
- Volunteer organisation and support
Grants can only be made to Ofcom-licensed community radio stations in the UK, broadcasting on AM, FM, or via a Community Digital Sound Programme licence on a digital radio multiplex.
Applications will close at 5pm on Friday 14 June 2024. We expect the Community Radio Fund Panel to meet in late July 2024 to consider the applications received.
