Community Radio Fund 2026/27 open for applications

Ofcom is inviting eligible radio stations to apply for awards from the Community Radio Fund 2026/27.

The Community Radio Fund is a grant program established to support the sustainability and growth of Ofcom-licensed community radio stations. These stations are not-for-profit and aim to serve specific communities with local programming and social benefits. It is allocated by Government and managed by Ofcom.

This year, following changes to the Fund, eligible radio stations can now submit multi-year bids and bids for dedicated equipment in addition to the existing sustainability stream which supports job roles and projects that enhance the long-term viability of stations. The total amount available over the course of 2026-27 is £904,644 which includes £900,000 allocated from Government and £4,644 in a small underspend and returned funds.

Sustainability stream grants are only available for Ofcom-licensed community radio stations in the UK, broadcasting on AM, FM, or via a Community Digital Sound Programme licence on a digital radio multiplex. Equipment stream grants are only available for analogue community radio services who have been on air for 10 or more years.

Following these changes, we encourage all applicants to read the guidance notes carefully before submitting an application. These can be found on the Community Radio Fund page.

Applications will close at 5pm on Wednesday 14 October 2026. We expect the Community Radio Fund Panel to meet in early January 2027 to consider the applications received.