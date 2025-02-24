Community Radio Fund: Round 2 2024/25

Ofcom has today announced that 15 community radio stations have successfully been awarded grants following the conclusion of round two of the Community Radio Fund.

Community radio stations provide a voice for hundreds of local communities across the UK. Fuelled by the hard work and enthusiasm of volunteers, they reflect a diverse mix of cultures and interests and provide a rich mix of mostly locally produced content.

The Community Radio Fund is allocated by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and administered by Ofcom.

It was established to support the core costs of running community radio stations, which operate on a not-for-profit basis to deliver specific social benefits to a particular geographical area or a community of interest.

In this funding round, grants were awarded to 15 community radio stations, totalling £261,476. Grants awarded ranged from £5,752 up to £30,000, with an average of £17,432. The panel considered 80 applications, with the total amount requested £1,852,282.

Grants were awarded to: