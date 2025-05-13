Community radio gets vital government funding boost

Community radio stations across the UK are to benefit from a £600,000 funding uplift this year to help them thrive and keep providing a vital platform for local voices.

Community radio stations across the UK are to benefit from a £600,000 funding uplift this year, ensuring they can continue to thrive and provide a vital platform for local voices.

The uplift from Government will help stations in need of support to invest in staff, train volunteers, develop business plans and reach wider audiences. It takes the total funding available for community stations this year to £1 million.

There are more than 300 community radio stations in the UK, which provide a crucial service by producing local content that keeps people and communities connected, engaged and entertained.

The majority of the funding available (£900,000) will be awarded to stations in the form of grants from the Community Radio Fund (CRF), delivered by the media regulator Ofcom.

The remaining £100,000 will be managed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), working with the sector to develop new initiatives that support community radio, such as audience measurement research and supporting potential new services in underserved areas.

The Government’s decision to boost community radio funding by £600,000 for 2025/6 is part of its Plan for Change, supporting economic growth by creating more jobs and training opportunities.

Media Minister Stephanie Peacock yesterday said:

Community radio plays an important role in the lives of many people across the UK, helping to keep them informed, entertained and connected to the world around them. We are committed to ensuring the growth and sustainability of the sector, which is why we have boosted funding to help stations create more jobs, build their businesses and reach even more listeners.

Unlike commercial radio, community stations are run as not-for-profit organisations. They typically cover a small geographic area and must benefit their area or community to be eligible for an operating licence from Ofcom. This could involve catering to under-represented groups or offering training opportunities for young people interested in careers in the media.

The CRF was launched in 2005 and since then has supported more than 150 community radio stations to ensure their long-term sustainability.

Stations are able to submit applications for grants, which are then assessed and awarded by an independent panel facilitated by Ofcom. Grants awarded are usually in the range of £5,000 to £30,000.

Mark Jones, Chair of the Community Radio Fund, yesterday said:

With the fund more than doubling for this year, we’ll be able to support new roles at even more stations. This will help community radio stations operate sustainably and continue to serve their local areas with creative and distinctive programming.

Ofcom will shortly announce more details about how they will manage the process for the 2025/26 fund, which will open for bids in September.

Notes to editors:

The Government is currently developing a new local media strategy to support the sustainability of regional news.

Further quotes:

Vijay Umrao, Chair of the Community Media Association, yesterday said:

The increase in funding will help the Community Radio Fund achieve its primary role of providing grants to help fund the core costs of running Ofcom-licensed community radio stations, enabling the stations to continue their pivotal work of serving their local communities, something the sector has been doing for 20 years. We are also particularly pleased that part of the funding will be supporting potential services in underserved areas, something we know our members will be excited about.

Martin Steers, Director of the UK Community Radio Network, yesterday said: