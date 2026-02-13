Community secures future of iconic ‘Bread of Heaven’ chapel

Capel Rhondda, the birthplace of one of Wales’ most recognisable hymns, Bread of Heaven / Cwm Rhondda, is now safe in the hands of the community.

After its future hung in the balance, the former Baptist chapel is beginning a new chapter, thanks to a community fundraising campaign that secured the purchase of the building, alongside support through the Welsh Government’s Perthyn scheme.

The community group, Capel Rhondda Cyf, has taken ownership of the chapel in Hopkinstown, near Pontypridd, after raising £72,600 through a fundraising campaign that gained local and international support. The Welsh Government has recently awarded £10,000 through its Perthyn grant scheme to support the next phase of the project and help bring the community’s vision to life.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, visited the chapel yesterday to celebrate the purchase, a day after Capel Rhondda Cyf received the keys to the building.

During the Cabinet Secretary’s visit, members of the Pontypridd Male Voice Choir performed Bread of Heaven / Cwm Rhondda within the chapel walls where the hymn was first heard more than a century ago.

The visit comes ahead of Wales’ first home Six Nations match this weekend, when supporters at the national stadium will again sing the hymn, and on the eve of Dydd Miwsig Cymru, the national celebration of Welsh-language music.

Rhian Hopkins, one of Capel Rhondda Cyf’s directors, said:

The purchase of Capel Rhondda demonstrates what is possible when people come together. We are so incredibly proud of our community fundraising achievement and grateful for every donation received, from individuals and organisations, near and far. Community ownership of the chapel is not just a powerful symbol, but ensures that the future of Capel Rhondda will be shaped by local voices, preserving an important community space for generations to come. The backing we have received from the Perthyn grant is instrumental in helping us to take the next steps, allowing us to carry out essential surveys and plan the necessary repairs to be able to re-open the doors of this precious building. While we recognise the many challenges that lie ahead, from securing significant additional funding to carrying out extensive repair and restoration work, we are committed to consulting with residents to create a welcoming space for all, where our heritage will be treasured.

The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:

It was an honour to visit Capel Rhondda so soon after the community received the keys and to celebrate what has been achieved. Hearing the choir perform the hymn in its birthplace was a moving experience. I am proud to support this project through the Perthyn grant, helping to safeguard a building of real historical and cultural significance for future generations, while creating a hub for the whole community, where the Welsh language can be promoted and used.

The Perthyn grant scheme helps communities to take the practical first steps to turn projects into community initiatives, with the Welsh language at the heart of the work. These initiatives create economic opportunities, provide affordable housing and protect community assets in Welsh communities. Since 2022, more than 70 grants have been awarded to support groups to develop and establish new cooperatives. Following the expansion of the scheme across the whole of Wales, Capel Rhondda is the first project in the south Wales valleys to benefit from the grant.