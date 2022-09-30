Community spirit warming hearts in Merthyr Tydfil

Cancer Aid Merthyr Tydfil is one of 48 community groups across Wales, celebrating a share of more than £680,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in UK.

Cancer Aid Merthyr Tydfil, were awarded £10,000 to re-open a daily drop-in centre, offering practical and emotional support to those whose lives have been touched by cancer. The group are also making plans to help keep patients and carers warm this winter in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Tracey Burke, Principal Manager of Cancer Aid Merthyr Tydfil told us:

“We were delighted to receive £10,000 from the National Lottery community fund for our new project “Winter Wellbeing and Warmth”. This project will enable us to re-open our drop-in centre daily, where people can come in for support without the need for an appointment, where they can chat with a volunteer befriender over a hot drink in a safe and warm environment. They can also come along to meet others, join a support group, or access products like hygiene packs, period packs or warm packs. The cost-of-living crisis is worrying for everyone, and this project will help us to support our community, thanks to the National Lottery and all its supporters.”

The National Lottery Community Fund awards grants from as little as £300 up to £500,000 and has a network of Funding Officers across Wales to support groups such as Cancer Aid Merthyr Tydfil access National Lottery funding. The Fund offers an advice line to support groups with an initial conversation, open five days a week on 0300 123 0735.

John Rose, Director Wales at The National Lottery Community Fund congratulated the projects saying:

"It's great to see how much can be achieved with a grant of £10,000. More than eight in ten of our grants are for under £10,000 going to grassroots groups and charities, like Cancer Aid Merthyr Tydfil, who are responding to their communities needs in these difficult times. Grants like these are made possible thanks to National Lottery players who raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK."

48 grants worth a total of £684,085 have been awarded to communities across Wales to help local people and families – to read the full list please download the attached document (in Microsoft Word).