Community Support Centre opens for those affected by Tata transition

A new Community Support Centre opens in Aberafan Shopping Centre today to provide support, guidance and retraining advice to individuals and businesses impacted by the decision by Tata Steel UK to transition to greener steelmaking at Port Talbot.

The facility, being opened by the union Community with funding support from Welsh Government, will support and provide bespoke advice to Tata and supply chain workers, their families and affected businesses with bespoke advice and a single, physical point of contact.

This will include directing people towards the help that’s available from the Employment Support Fund. This fund is backed by the UK Government’s recent release of £13.5 million from the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board, and is to help individual workers to find jobs, learn new skills and gain qualifications in areas where there are vacancies.

Key information and support will be available from advisors from a range of agencies and organisations, including Neath Port Talbot Employability, Careers Wales, Department of Work and Pensions, UKSE and Acorn.

The Support Centre will be open Monday to Friday for all affected by Tata’s decision to end primary steel production at its Port Talbot site, including those working at supply chain firms and those living beyond the Neath Port Talbot area.

Visiting the Community Support Centre today, Secretary of State for Wales and Chair of the Tata Transition Board Jo Stevens said:

This innovative hub will act as a one-stop-shop to help deliver the support to workers affected by the changes at Tata steel. I am determined to do everything I can to support workers and businesses who are affected by the changes at Tata Steel. That’s why this renewed partnership of governments, unions and the local council is working together to make sure the town gets what it needs. The funding from the UK Government, via the Transition Board, is already making a difference. We know there is still a huge amount of work to do, but we are already seeing people successfully placed in new jobs as a direct result of the £13.5 million that we made available.

Also visiting the Support Centre, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said:

We would all prefer to be in a position where this Community Support Centre wasn’t necessary. But, it’s important that we work together as we look towards the future and ensure that the very best and widest support possible is there for people bearing the brunt of Tata’s decisions. This Centre – part funded by Welsh Government – will provide just that. It will work alongside the employability hubs which have already been set up and the funding which is being made available by the UK Government’s £80 million transition fund. We will continue to do everything we can, alongside our Transition Board partners, to provide the right assistance and support for everyone who needs it.

Around 2,800 Tata employees are facing redundancy across the UK as the company transitions to greener steelmaking methods.

Last week, the company ceased operations at blast furnace 4 along with other associated iron and steelmaking assets, bringing an end to ironmaking at the Port Talbot site. Steelmaking at the site will resume in 2027 through the investment of £1.25 billion in electric arc furnace based steelmaking, using UK-sourced scrap steel.

Roy Rickhuss CBE, General Secretary of Community Union, said:

I’m incredibly thankful to all of the organisations that have come together to help establish our crucial Service Centre. There are tough times ahead, but this initiative demonstrates that the people of Port Talbot have not been abandoned, and that through working together we can build a better tomorrow for all those impacted by the job cuts at Tata Steel.

A Tata Steel spokesperson added:

We are deeply conscious of the impact of our current restructuring programme on employees, contractor partners and the wider community. As part of our £20 million contribution to the Transition Board fund, we have committed to supporting the cost of establishing, refurbishing, and running the Support Hub in Aberafan Shopping Centre to ensure all those who need to access support can do so.

Supply chain businesses impacted by the transition to electric arc steelmaking at Port Talbot are being invited to seek funding to overcome short term challenges during the transition phase, as well as helping businesses refocus in preparation for new growth opportunities.

The Supply Chain Transition Flexible Fund being facilitated by Business Wales and Neath Port Talbot Council is part of an overall £80 million support fund provided by UK Government through the cross-government transition board.

A digital information hub signposting support for workers and businesses impacted by the transition is available at Tata Steel Transition Information Hub - Neath Port Talbot Council (npt.gov.uk).