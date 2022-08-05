NHS Wales
|Printable version
Community testing and treatment key to global hep c elimination efforts
Testing and treating patients for hepatitis c when they receive methadone treatment could be the key to meeting the global target of eliminating the disease by 2030, shows research from Public Health Wales and the University of Dundee.
The study found that nurse-delivered hepatitis C testing at community pharmacies made treatment more accessible and cure more likely, relative to conventional care, for people who use drugs. They found that the model is well suited to smaller pharmacies and is an important strategy for engaging this vulnerable patient group.
The Principal Investigator for Wales was Dr Brendan Healy, Microbiology and Infectious Disease Consultant Public Health Wales, who yesterday said:
“Hepatitis C is a leading cause of liver disease and having additional strategies and testing options means more patients can be screened and receive treatment to limit this damage.
“Bringing the test to the patient in these situations is more beneficial than expecting the patient to seek the test themselves and the study was able to show “the benefit to offering testing in an environment the patient is comfortable with, working alongside a pharmacist with whom they have a relationship.
“Treating and eliminating hepatitis C is good for the individual but also good for society as a whole as treatment is highly cost effective, reduces pressure on the NHS from the complications of infection, protects scarce resource (such as hospital care and liver transplant) and also reduces the risk of onward transmission.”
Hepatitis C is inflammation of the liver caused by a blood-borne virus commonly transmitted via injection drug use. Left untreated it causes liver cirrhosis and cancer. There are 56 million people infected globally, with 1.5 million new cases and 290,000 deaths every year.
With highly accurate diagnostic tests and efficient treatment more than 95% of cases are now cured, and the World Health Organisation has set a target to eliminate hepatitis c as a public health threat by 2030.
Dr Christopher Byrne, from the School of Medicine at the University of Dundee, yesterday said:
“The tools to achieve elimination of hepatitis C as a public health threat are broadly known. However, recent research has suggested that the 2030 target may be missed due to bottlenecks in linkage to care for key affected patient groups, like people who use drugs.
“Our study is the first to implement nurse-led point-of-care testing – with results available on the same day – and treatment for hepatitis c in community pharmacies. Implementing models of care which bring hepatitis c testing and treatment into venues frequently used by people who use drugs can help to reduce the barriers to healthcare engagement, which is illustrated by the results of the trial.
“The novelty of this research is that it provides evidence that engaging at-risk individuals and curing them of their infection is feasible and safe in community pharmacies, with little need for extra hospital visits, and that community pharmacists can play an important role in hepatitis c care.”
The study aimed to understand if using nurses to deliver point-of-care testing for hepatitis c in community pharmacies led to more people in receipt of methadone and other opioid substitution therapies achieving a cure relative to conventional care.
To do so, 40 pharmacies in Wales, Scotland, and Australia were randomised to either the new pathway or conventional care. The rationale was that there is a critical need to simplify care pathways for hepatitis c to achieve elimination of the virus as a public health threat, and pharmacies offer a straightforward and familiar route to healthcare engagement for people who use drugs.
Dr Byrne continued:
“With fewer than ten years remaining to meet the WHO target of eliminating hepatitis c as a public health threat, substantial efforts are required to improve diagnosis and treatment of the virus among key affected patient groups, such as people who use drugs.
“As policy makers and health service commissioners evaluate their elimination efforts to date and consider the current trajectory toward the 2030 targets, this study provides an additional useful approach to improving hepatitis c outcomes for people who use drugs.”
The research is published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics and was awarded the top-ranked clinical research prize at the International Network on Hepatitis and Health in Substance Users (INHSU) 2021 meeting, a prestigious conference in the field.
The trial was carried out by Tayside Clinical Trials Unit, in collaboration with the Burnet Institute Melbourne and Public Health Wales. It was funded by AbbVie, who also provided medication for the trial, with support from Genedrive PLC, who supplied the point-of-care diagnostic devices.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apt.16953
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/community-testing-and-treatment-key-to-global-hep-c-elimination-efforts/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
NHS Wales Safeguarding Network ensures vulnerable people safeguarded during challenging period04/08/2022 16:15:00
The NHS Wales Safeguarding Network is a strategic group within NHS Wales made up of members from NHS Wales health boards and trusts, Welsh Government, the National Safeguarding Team and other key stakeholders.
Mental health and wellbeing a priority for nursing and midwifery profession29/07/2022 16:15:00
Findings from Public Health Wales’ new report highlights the detrimental impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the mental health and wellbeing of nurses and midwives in Wales.
Sustaining community led action is key to recovery from pandemic26/07/2022 09:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales, the Wales Council for Voluntary Action and the Medical Research Council Integrative Epidemiology Unit at the University of Bristol suggests that harnessing the upsurge in community-led action during the pandemic response, could be key to building more resilient communities throughout Wales, who are better able to respond to the ongoing impact of recovery and adapt to future crisis.
New data highlights important differences in mental health crisis presentation amongst children and young people across Wales.21/07/2022 09:25:00
The Networked Data Lab Wales (NDL Wales) has shown the potential of linked data, by bringing together data from across the emergency care system to better understand children and young people’s mental health in Wales.
Primary Care Obesity Prevention Action Plan to support implementation of the All Wales Weight Management Pathway18/07/2022 09:15:00
A new, Primary Care Obesity Prevention action plan has been launched by Public Health Wales, to support the implementation of the adult All Wales Weight Management Pathway (AWWMP) 2021, in line with the Healthy Weight Healthy Wales Delivery Plan 2022-24.
Take care in the extreme heat15/07/2022 16:15:00
Experts at Public Health Wales are warning people to take extra care in the extreme heat that is forecast over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to reach the early to mid-thirties by Monday in some parts of Wales.
Agenda and papers published for Annual General Meeting on Thursday 28 July 202215/07/2022 13:38:00
Public Health Wales NHS Trust hold regular meetings, which members of the public, including members of staff, are welcome to attend.
Men, younger people and those living in the more deprived communities in Wales show lower uptake of life saving screening services13/07/2022 16:10:00
A new report from Public Wales has been published that explores inequity in participation of the national, population based screening programmes following disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Learnings from pandemic can help young people in Wales' mental health and wellbeing in the future13/07/2022 11:10:00
The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted every young person in Wales, although how young people’s mental wellbeing has been affected depends on a range of factors, according to a new Mental Wellbeing Impact Assessment (MWIA) from Public Health Wales.