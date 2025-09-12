Companies behind Rick Stein restaurants, Purplebricks and Jigsaw among those named by equality regulator for failing to report gender pay gap data

TV chef Rick Stein’s company and the companies behind estate agent Purplebricks and fashion brand Jigsaw are among the organisations named as failing to report their gender pay gap data by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The companies Seafood Trading Ltd, Strike Ltd and Robinson Webster (Holdings) Ltd are three of the ten organisations to have missed the deadline to report their data by several months.

Other companies named include Healthy Retail Ltd, which operates the health food brand Pure and Trocadero (London) Hotel Ltd, which operates the Zedwell chain of hotels.

Organisations with 250 or more employees must publish the average difference in pay between men and women in their companies each year. The deadline for doing so is 4 April, with the exception of most English public sector employers for which it is 30 March.

Organisations that fail to publish their data receive a warning notice from the EHRC which threatens formal enforcement action. This can include enforceable action plans or investigations if a company is in breach of equality law. If organisations do not report, the EHRC has the power to seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.

The full list of ten organisations which have failed to report their gender pay gap data is:

BCM Employment & Management Services Ltd

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd

Healthy Retail Ltd

L’Arche

N. Notaro Homes Ltd

Radish Food Services Group Ltd

Robinson Webster (Holdings) Ltd

Seafood Trading Ltd

Strike Ltd

Trocadero (London) Hotel Ltd

The EHRC has written to the chief executives of the ten organisations named to ask for their data to be reported as soon as possible, and to remind them of the EHRC’s powers to conduct a legal investigation if they do not.

John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: