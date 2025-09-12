Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Companies behind Rick Stein restaurants, Purplebricks and Jigsaw among those named by equality regulator for failing to report gender pay gap data
TV chef Rick Stein’s company and the companies behind estate agent Purplebricks and fashion brand Jigsaw are among the organisations named as failing to report their gender pay gap data by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
The companies Seafood Trading Ltd, Strike Ltd and Robinson Webster (Holdings) Ltd are three of the ten organisations to have missed the deadline to report their data by several months.
Other companies named include Healthy Retail Ltd, which operates the health food brand Pure and Trocadero (London) Hotel Ltd, which operates the Zedwell chain of hotels.
Organisations with 250 or more employees must publish the average difference in pay between men and women in their companies each year. The deadline for doing so is 4 April, with the exception of most English public sector employers for which it is 30 March.
Organisations that fail to publish their data receive a warning notice from the EHRC which threatens formal enforcement action. This can include enforceable action plans or investigations if a company is in breach of equality law. If organisations do not report, the EHRC has the power to seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.
The full list of ten organisations which have failed to report their gender pay gap data is:
- BCM Employment & Management Services Ltd
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd
- Healthy Retail Ltd
- L’Arche
- N. Notaro Homes Ltd
- Radish Food Services Group Ltd
- Robinson Webster (Holdings) Ltd
- Seafood Trading Ltd
- Strike Ltd
- Trocadero (London) Hotel Ltd
The EHRC has written to the chief executives of the ten organisations named to ask for their data to be reported as soon as possible, and to remind them of the EHRC’s powers to conduct a legal investigation if they do not.
John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“In order to address potential pay inequality or discrimination, organisations must give themselves the tools to find out if it’s happening. Without tracking and reporting their gender pay gaps, they are unable to do so.
“We’re disappointed that ten organisations have failed to report their data and have written to them again to remind them of their legal obligations. If they fail to submit their data following this, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”
Related information
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/companies-behind-rick-stein-restaurants-purplebricks-and-jigsaw-among-those-named-equality
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC advises Lords on Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill12/09/2025 16:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has provided peers with advice ahead of the second reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the House of Lords today.
Equality law regulator submits updated code of practice to Minister for Women and Equalities08/09/2025 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has shared its updated code of practice for services, public functions and associations with the Minister for Women and Equalities for approval.
Equality law regulator submits updated code of practice to Minister for Women and Equalities08/09/2025 10:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has shared its updated code of practice for services, public functions and associations with the Minister for Women and Equalities for approval.
EHRC completes review of evidence from government on single-sex space policies28/08/2025 10:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has completed its review of evidence from the UK Government's 2024 call for input exercise on single-sex spaces and is taking regulatory action where policies misrepresent equality law.
Welsh Government must do more to uphold disabled people’s rights, warns equality watchdog25/08/2025 10:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has urged the Welsh Government to commit to measurable improvement for disabled people, in response to their recent consultation on the draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan.
Lidl signs legal agreement with equality regulator to prevent sexual harassment21/08/2025 10:10:00
Lidl GB (Lidl Great Britain Limited) has signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
Met Police’s use of facial recognition tech must comply with human rights law, says regulator20/08/2025 14:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has called on the Metropolitan Police to ensure that its use of live facial recognition technology (LFRT) complies with human rights law.
EHRC calls for proportionate policing to protect fundamental protest rights18/08/2025 13:25:00
Human rights watchdog writes to Home Secretary over concerns about policing of recent demonstrations.