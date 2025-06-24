Companies House celebrates 10 years of open data

The ground-breaking Find and update company information service was launched 10 years ago. Free access to Companies House data continues to support economic activity and corporate transparency, while new legislation underpins an organisational drive to improve the quality of data on the UK companies register.

Sunday (22 June 2025) marked 10 years since Companies House made all public digital data on the UK companies register free of charge with the launch of the Find and update company information service on GOV.UK. This commitment to open data was designed to improve corporate transparency and give entrepreneurs the opportunity to come up with innovative ways of using information on the register.

In the last 10 years, the appetite for Companies House data has grown more than tenfold. The register was accessed 1.3 billion times for free information in 2015 to 2016. By 2023 to 2024, it was accessed over 16.5 billion times.

Companies House data is widely used by companies, creditors, investors and researchers, credit reference agencies and providers of financial information.

It’s also a trusted source for journalists and civil society, government, law enforcement and the public.

Companies House data is empowering businesses, easing commerce through the sharing of data, strengthening the fight against financial crime through accountability and helping businesses verify customers, and customers verify businesses.

Companies House Chief Data Officer, Charlie Boundy recently said:

In 2015 we broke new ground for corporate registers with our commitment to open data. Ten years later that bold decision has led to Companies House supporting 16 billion searches a year, underpinning millions of pounds of everyday financial decisions and our data being valued by industry at £1 billion to £3 billion annually. Now, Companies House is implementing changes to company law under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCT Act) to improve the integrity and accuracy of data on our register. This will make it even more valuable to users and further support economic growth.

Competition and Markets Minister Justin Madders recently said:

Over the last 10 years increased transparency from Companies House has empowered businesses big and small, helping level the playing field and improving confidence in our economy. As part of our Plan for Change we’ll continue to build on this success, strengthening transparency to give companies and consumers more certainty about the businesses they work with.

Ben Cowdock, Senior Investigations Lead, Transparency International recently said:

For 10 years, the online platform at Companies House has delivered world-leading corporate transparency, setting an example for the best way to make company information available to the public. The data on this platform has contributed to countless investigations into corruption and financial crime by law enforcement, the private sector and civil society alike, and makes the UK a safer place to do business. We at Transparency International UK use the Companies House service on a daily basis, with the data providing a cornerstone to our research and investigations. We look forward to many more years of using the platform and working with Companies House to ensure it remains a world-leading service for those seeking company information.

Steve Lamb, Chief Operating Officer at Kyckr recently said:

The launch of the Companies House open data service in 2015 marked a profound leap forward for corporate transparency in the UK. By making company information freely accessible to all, Companies House democratised access to one of the world’s most important datasets, enabling commerce, driving accountability, and strengthening the global fight against financial crime. At Kyckr, we’ve seen firsthand how open and authoritative registry data can transform the way businesses verify customers and combat illicit activity. Given the UK’s enduring position as an international financial hub, the move by Companies House set a powerful precedent – one that continues, rightly, to be celebrated.

The value of Companies House data

Companies House data is estimated to be worth £1 billion to £3 billion per year to users.

For anti-money laundering (AML) regulated businesses, research published in 2024 suggests the value of company register information is £170 million to £460 million per year in total. ECCT Act reforms are expected to add between £210 million to £400 million in extra value. Much of this is attributed to the introduction of mandatory identity verification for company directors from this autumn.

Notes to Editors

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 introduced robust new laws to fight corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The changes we are introducing in phases will enable us to crack down on misuse of the UK companies register.

2019 research Valuing the User Benefits of Companies House Data found that it is worth an estimated £1 billion to £3 billion per year to users.

The 2024 Value of corporate transparency in tackling crime report found that:

for AML-regulated businesses, the value of company register information pre-reform is estimated to be between £170 million to £460 million per year in total (across all businesses) – the reforms are expected to add between £210 million to £400 million in extra value

for law enforcement users, the value of company register information is estimated to be around £2,600 per user, per year – the reforms are expected to generate an additional £1,300 of value per user, per year

Both user groups considered the introduction of identity verification for company directors to be the greatest contributor to the increase in value.