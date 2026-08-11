Companies House: CIC Accounts User Feedback

Companies House want to hear your experiences of using the Package Accounts Upload Service.

Are you a director of a Community Interest Company (CIC)?

Have you filed your CIC accounts online using our Package Accounts Upload Service?

Companies House would love to hear about your experience.

User feedback directly shapes Companies House design and services around the needs of the people who use them, and your views are important in helping them make filing simpler and more effective for Companies House users.

Please share your thoughts in the comments by answering the questions in their survey here.