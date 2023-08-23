WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Companies House - Companies urged to file accounts early to avoid penalties
If you’re due to file accounts with Companies House by the end of September, allow plenty of time before your deadline.
All limited companies, whether they trade or not, must deliver annual accounts to us each year. This includes dormant companies.
Understanding your responsibilities
Running your own company can be exciting but also challenging. Directors have lots of responsibilities including keeping company records up-to-date and making sure they’re filed on time. You need to understand your role as a director, the importance of remaining compliant and how late filing could affect your company.
Missing your filing deadline could affect your credit score or access to finance. It can affect how others view your company and whether they want to do business with you. There are also financial penalties and legal consequences – you could get a criminal record, a fine or disqualification.
Even if an accountant files your company’s accounts on your behalf, it’s still your responsibility, as director, to make sure they’re filed on time.
File online
If you file using our online services we’ll send you an email to confirm we’ve received your accounts. We’ll send you another email when we’ve registered your accounts.
File your company’s accounts online before your deadline.
To file online, you may need your company authentication code. If you need to request a new code, you should allow up to 5 days for this to arrive at the company’s registered office.
Software filing
Over 65% of companies use software filing as their preferred method.
There are a variety of software providers which offer a range of accounting packages to prepare and file accounts. Most types of accounts can be filed using software, depending on the functionality of the software package you’re using.
In the future, as part of new legislation brought about by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, you’ll only be able to file your accounts using software. This means you’ll no longer be able to file accounts on paper or using our online services. Find out more about software-only filing.
After the Bill achieves Royal Assent and becomes an Act, we’ll let you know the timetable for the phased roll-out of the change to software-only filing. We’ll make sure that if you don’t already file using software, you have time to make the change before it’s a legal requirement.
Avoid rejections
You should only send paper accounts if your company cannot file online or by software. Accounts filed on paper need to be manually checked. We can only check them during office opening hours, and they can take over a week to process.
If you need to file your accounts on paper, you should send them to us well before the deadline. This will give you plenty of time to correct your accounts and resend them if they are rejected.
It’s also important to make sure you send all documents to the correct Companies House office. This will help avoid any delays, as your documents may be re-directed and they’ll take longer to reach us.
We cannot accept postal delays as a reason to appeal a late filing penalty.
Guidance and support
Register for email reminders to know when your accounts are due. You can also check your filing deadline on our Find and update company information service.
Watch our YouTube videos for guidance on how to use our online services.
More information about:
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Extra investment in out-of-hospital care can reap billions for the wider economy23/08/2023 14:20:00
Our new research with Carnall Farrah shows that for every £1 invested in community or primary care, there is up to a £14 return back into the economy
Manufacturing output falls at the fastest pace since September 2020 – CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/08/2023 10:20:00
Manufacturers reported the sharpest fall in output volumes since September 2020, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
TUC – sharp rise in CEO pay shows Britain is a land of “grotesque extremes”22/08/2023 14:15:00
Median FTSE 100 CEO pay up by £500,000 last year – new analysis reveals.
UK Space Agency: Water pollution, carbon emissions and biodiversity threats set to be tackled by satellite data services22/08/2023 12:15:00
Work is about to start on a series of innovative climate services that use the unique vantage point of space to provide businesses and other organisations with information about environmental risks and how to mitigate them.
CBI responds to A level and T level results day - 202321/08/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (17 August 2023) responded to A level and T level results day – 2023.
Children in DR Congo facing worst cholera outbreak in six years, warns UNICEF21/08/2023 10:05:00
A spike in conflict and displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is pushing children into the worst cholera crisis since 2017, warns UNICEF.
NHS Confederation - Politicians must be realistic about how rapidly virtual wards can be deployed21/08/2023 09:05:00
Danny Mortimer responds to NICE recommendations on how technologies can offer monitoring from home in virtual wards for people with ARI.
Time to introduce mandatory disability pay gap reporting, says TUC18/08/2023 14:05:00
New EHRC report reveals disabled people continue to be at high risk of poverty.
CBI Scotland responds to latest GERS figures18/08/2023 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently responded to latest GERS figures.