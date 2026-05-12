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Companies House is reviewing the retention period for dissolved company records
Companies House is reviewing the retention period for dissolved company records, following concerns that records should be held for longer than 20 years.
Companies House retains all company records for as long as those companies are active. Records of dissolved companies are currently retained for 20 years, before selected records are transferred to the appropriate Public Records Office (for example, The National Archives for companies registered in England and Wales). Unselected records should be destroyed under the current policy.
Companies House has paused the destruction and transfer of records during this review period. It’s still possible to search for information on the Find and update company information service and the Search for a dissolved company service during the pause. You can also continue to request access to company records not available on this service during the pause, for a fee.
The government’s aim is to strike the right balance between allowing access to transparent company information in the public interest, protecting personal data, and providing value for money.
Any future proposals to change the retention period will be subject to public consultation.
To keep up to date with news and updates from Companies House, sign up for GOV.UK alerts and sign up for our newsletter.
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