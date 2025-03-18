Companies House launches registration of Authorised Corporate Service Providers

Companies House has taken a big step towards greater certainty about who is filing information on behalf of companies.

Today (18 March 2025), sees the launch of a new service that allows third-party corporate service providers, such as accountants, legal professionals and company formation agents to apply to register as an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP).

The new ACSP service is one of the changes being made under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (‘the Act’) to strengthen the business landscape in the UK.

As the Act is further implemented, third-party providers will have to register using this new service to file information and confirm that they have verified the identities of their clients.

The Act provides a more robust framework for anyone filing on behalf of a company.

For example, ACSPs will be required to:

be based in the UK

register with Companies House, providing opportunities for oversight

be registered with a UK supervisory body for anti-money laundering (AML) purposes

retain records of identity verification checks

Where appropriate, the registrar may suspend or cease an ACSP’s registration with Companies House.

Companies House CEO Louise Smyth CBE said:

The new ACSP regime is a step towards a more transparent and secure business environment in the UK. Requiring third party agents to register as authorised corporate service providers will provide assurance that identity checks they carry out achieve the same level of assurance as identity verification directly through Companies House. Soon all new and existing company directors (and equivalents), people with significant control, as well as those filing information with Companies House will need to verify their identity. This will provide more assurance about who is setting up, running, owning and controlling companies in the UK.

To become an ACSP, businesses must be registered with one of the UK’s 25 anti-money laundering supervisory bodies. When registering as an ACSP, applicants will need to provide their AML supervisory body membership number.

Michelle Giddings, Head of AML and Operations, Professional Standards, ICAEW said:

ICAEW is the largest accountancy professional body supervisor in the UK, supervising around 10,000 firms. We welcome the launch of this new service which will enhance the integrity of the UK’s company registration system, combat financial crime and close the loopholes that have historically facilitated the misuse of corporate entities. Chartered accountants can play a vital role in the reforms by registering as an ACSP and supporting their clients with filing information and meeting the new verification requirements.

The ACSP registration process will need to be completed by someone who holds a senior role within the business, such as a director.

Companies House estimates that up to 50,000 businesses could apply to register as ACSPs within 12 months of the service launch.

Notes to Editors

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 introduced robust new laws to fight corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The changes we are introducing in phases will enable us to crack down on misuse of the UK companies register.

From 18 March 2025, individuals and organisations will be able to register as an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP).

From 8 April 2025, individuals will be able to voluntarily verify their identity using GOV.UK One Login or via an ACSP.

In due course, Companies House will be able to:

make identity verification a compulsory part of incorporation and new appointments for new directors and PSCs

begin the 12-month transition phase to require more than 7 million existing directors and PSCs to verify their identity – the identity verification will happen as part of the annual confirmation statement filing

make identity verification of the presenters a compulsory part of filing any document

require third-party agent firms filing on behalf of companies to be registered as an ACSP

reject documents delivered by disqualified directors as they will be prohibited from doing so, unless they are delivered by an ACSP for specified filings permitted by law

Useful links:

How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:Registering as an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) - YouTube

Guidance: