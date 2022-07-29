Companies House London office and counter services will not be re-opening

The Companies House London office and our counter services in Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff will not be re-opening.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Companies House office in London and the public counters in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh were closed.

Working with customers, we’ve put new ways in place to submit documents, enhancing our digital offering and reducing reliance on public counters.

As we continue to transform our services to provide a truly modern and digital service, it’s been decided that our public counters will not re-open.

This means that the Companies House office in London, which has been closed since March 2020, will also not be re-opening.

It’s quicker and easier to file information online. Our online services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Watch our YouTube videos for guidance on how to use our online services.