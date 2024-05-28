WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Companies House makes progress on implementing reforms
The Department for Business and Trade has published a progress report on the implementation and operation of parts 1 to 3 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.
The act, which received Royal Assent in October 2023, seeks to address the threat of illicit finance while continuing to make it easy for legitimate commerce to do business.
Parts 1 to 3 of the act cover:
- reforms of Companies House processes and new statutory functions and objectives for the Registrars of Companies
- reforms of the laws that apply to limited partnerships
- new provisions relating to the Register of Overseas Entities, which was introduced by the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022
Companies House delivered the first phase of reforms on 4 March 2024. This covered the systems, process and organisational change needed to operate the new registrars’ objectives and powers and new legal requirements for companies.
The Department for Business and Trade will make progress reports to Parliament on the implementation and operation of parts 1 to 3 of the ECCT Act every 12 months until 2030.
Read the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 progress report.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Shadow Chancellor's speech28/05/2024 16:05:00
CBI has responded to Shadow Chancellor's speech.
London Arcadis boss has big plans for bold CBI policy28/05/2024 12:15:00
Peter Hogg, Cities Director at global design and engineering firm Arcadis, has been appointed as the Senior Council Chair of the CBI Chairs’ Committee, the organisation’s top policy mandating body.
CBI responds to inflation figures24/05/2024 14:05:00
CBI recently (22 May 2024) responds to inflation figures.
CBI responds to calling of 2024 General Election24/05/2024 12:15:00
CBI recently (22 May 2024) responded to calling of 2024 General Election.
Millions missing out on smart meter benefits due to faults and poor supplier service, warns Citizens Advice24/05/2024 11:05:00
Despite over half of British homes now having a smart meter, new research from Citizens Advice suggests millions of households are being let down by meter problems suppliers are failing to fix.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP workforce statistics24/05/2024 10:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP workforce statistics
NHS Confederation - Governments must act now as demand continues to rise24/05/2024 09:05:00
Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics for the NHS in Wales.
Youth unemployment blights lives, says TUC23/05/2024 15:15:00
TUC responds to today’s ONS figures on NEETs
CBI Northern Ireland responds to interim Fiscal Framework agreement23/05/2024 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland recently (21 May 2024) responded to interim Fiscal Framework agreement.