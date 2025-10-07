Companies House: Martin Swain joins executive committee of global business registry network

The Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement Engagement at Companies House has officially joined the Corporate Registers Forum.

Martin Swain has been elected to the executive committee of the Corporate Registers Forum (CRF).

The appointment was confirmed today at the CRF’s annual general meeting in Tunisia.

In his new role, Martin will work with registry representatives from around the world to promote stronger international standards and share best practice across the sector. He will carry out these responsibilities alongside his position as Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement Engagement at Companies House.

The CRF is the leading international association of business registries from more than 60 nations across the world. Members meet regularly to share ideas and examples of best practice regarding the regulation of various international corporate registry sectors.

Martin Swain said:

It is an honour to have been elected to the Executive Committee of the Corporate Registers Forum. I look forward to working with our members across the globe to strengthen collaboration, share expertise and continue to raise international standards in business registration. Registries increasingly play an important role in tackling economic crime and driving transparency and similarly, the CRF plays an equally crucial role in supporting this and helping to shape the future of the global business environment.

Martin joined Companies House in 2019, having held senior roles in strategy, policy and communications. Since January 2023 he has served as Director of Intelligence and Law Enforcement Engagement, leading Companies House efforts to tackle economic crime and strengthen partnerships with enforcement agencies. He also acts as the board lead for environmental priorities.

Before joining Companies House, Martin held a number of senior posts with the Welsh Government, including Deputy Director for Community Safety. His background spans economic development, inward investment, education, public health and emergency planning. He also holds an MBA with a focus on innovation and organisational culture.

President of the CRF Executive Committee, Dr Geraldine Spiteri Lucas, said: