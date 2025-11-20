Companies House: Notice served on bogus directors as Companies House changes come into force

Identity verification for directors and PSCs brings a fairer and safer business environment closer.

Companies House is phasing in identity verification over 12 months to make things easier for companies and business owners, starting 18 November 2025. as of tuesday (18 November 2025) anyone who becomes a company director or person with significant control (PSC) will need to verify their identity with Companies House. This change will provide more assurance about who is setting up, running, owning and controlling companies in the UK.

Making information on the company register more reliable is good news for business, users of the register and efforts to tackle economic crime.

Identity verification will make it harder for people to set up companies or appoint directors using fake or stolen identities. It will make it easier to expose disqualified directors, and link multiple directorships to one person, helping to identify criminal networks.

Identity verification will also help Companies House take enforcement action as they will know who is really behind a company.

Simple, secure and robust process

We are phasing in identity verification over 12 months to make things easier for existing directors, PSCs and their companies.

We’ve designed our identity verification processes to be simple, secure and robust.

More than 1.5 million individuals have already verified their identity since Companies House launched its identity verification service on a voluntary basis in April.

There are 2 ways for individuals to verify their identity:

directly with Companies House through GOV.UK One Login

through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP)

Identity verification through GOV.UK One Login is free. It can usually be completed in minutes using existing forms of ID, such as passports and driving licences, or by answering security questions. Extensive customer support is on hand.

In most cases, individuals will only need to verify their identity once. Once they have successfully verified their identity they will receive a personal code from Companies House.

Directors and PSCs will need to provide a statement with their personal code confirming they have successfully verified their identity for each company role they hold.

Statements for existing directors must be submitted with the company’s confirmation statement.

As the date by when they need to do this varies, we are contacting companies directly with this information.

Directors and PSCs can also check the Companies House register to see identity verification due dates for all their roles.

Compliance and enforcement

Not complying with identity verification requirements on time is an offence.

We will take a transparent, consistent and proportionate approach to enforcement.

Our compliance and enforcement framework explains how we will use our enforcement powers.

There will be a range of consequences for non-compliance with identity verification requirements, including:

financial penalties

referral to The Insolvency Service

prosecution through court.

Where there is evidence of aggravated, fraudulent or criminal offences, we will use our strongest powers. We will work with law enforcement partners to deter, disrupt and ultimately convict criminals.

Companies House chief executive, Andy King recently said:

We’re determined to help create an environment where honest businesses can thrive. We want them to know that when they’re doing business with another company, the information we hold about them is accurate and trustworthy. We also we want to prevent people starting and running companies for criminal purposes.

Small Business Minister, Blair McDougall recently said:

Mandatory identity verification marks a turning point in protecting honest businesses and hard-working consumers from fraud When companies can trust the information on the Companies House register, they can make better decisions about who they work with. This will boost confidence, attract investment, and support our mission to grow Britain’s economy.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis recently said:

Criminals are using fake companies as fronts for serious organised crime and they must be stopped. These new measures will ensure fraudulent directors are rooted out and banned, as we continue to pursue those who use dirty money for criminal gain. We have intensified our efforts with law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks across the country and have recovered more than £300 million overall in criminal assets in the last year.

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors recently said:

The Institute of Directors welcomes the introduction of mandatory identity verification for company directors. Strengthening the integrity of the Companies House register is a vital step in tackling economic crime and improving trust in UK business. These measures will help ensure that those in positions of responsibility are clearly identifiable, reinforcing confidence among investors, customers and the wider public. We encourage all directors to prepare early and comply promptly with the new requirements.

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, recently said:

The introduction of these new security measures will be welcomed by the thousands of genuine businesses who want to know that fraudsters and criminals cannot masquerade as legitimate concerns. Protecting the names of good firms and making it harder for those with dishonest motives to set up a business can only be a good thing.

Background

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 introduced robust new laws to tackle economic crime and deliver a more reliable companies register to underpin business activity.

Since 8 April 2025, individuals have been able to voluntarily verify their identity using GOV.UK One Login or via an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP).

When do directors and PSCs need to do this?

Identity verification is now a compulsory part of incorporation and new appointments for new directors and PSCs.

Existing directors must confirm they have verified their identity at the same time as they file their next confirmation statement, during a 12-month transition period.

Every PSC has a 14-day period during which they must submit a statement confirming they have verified their identity, along with their Companies House personal code. The dates of this 14-day period are different for each PSC, and depend on if:

they are already a PSC on 18 November 2025

they are also a director of the company

If they are already a PSC on 18 November 2025, their 14-day period starts from the company’s confirmation statement date - if they are also a director of the company.

If they are not a director of the company, their 14-day period starts from the first day of their month of birth, as it is shown on the Companies House register. For example, if the date of birth is shown on the register as March 1990, the 14-day period will start on 1 March 2026.

If they are registered as a new PSC after 18 November 2025, they will receive a letter from Companies House shortly after they register to indicate the start of their 14-day period.

Identity verification requirements for limited partnerships, corporate directors of companies, corporate members of limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and officers of corporate PSCs will commence later.

Customer emails

Since 4 March 2024, all companies have been required provide a registered email address. Companies House uses this email address to communicate with the company – it is not available to the public.

We have contacted all registered email addresses to inform companies and their agents about identity verification requirements.

