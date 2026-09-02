Companies House: Objections to company strike off to be submitted online only from 1 December 2026

Objections to limited companies being struck off the Companies House register will need to be submitted through our online service only. We will no longer accept objections by email.

From 1 December 2026, you’ll need to submit objections to a limited company being struck off through our Make an objection online service. We’ll no longer accept objections by email after this date.

This change will make submitting objections easier, quicker and more secure. It’s part of our work to digitally transform our services.

How to submit an objection online

To use the online service, you’ll need to:

create an account with Companies House

provide the company name and number for the company being struck off

upload your supporting documents

The process should take around 5 minutes.