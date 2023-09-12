Companies House recognised again for outstanding workplace culture

Companies House is proud to have retained its Investors in People (IiP) ‘we invest in people’ platinum status.

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results and enabling organisations to benchmark against the best in the business on an international scale.

Platinum is the highest accreditation available and only 5% of organisations achieve this level of recognition.

Companies House first achieved ‘we invest in people’ platinum status in autumn 2020. This has been renewed for the next 3 years, after an in-depth assessment involving one-to-one interviews, focus groups, observations of key meetings and people surveys.

IiP assessor Jackie Lewis identified a ‘people first’ culture throughout Companies House, strongly supported by leaders and evident in decision-making: “People genuinely believe that the organisation is a great place to work.”

Companies House CEO Louise Smyth said:

This is a fantastic outcome, particularly given the huge amount of change going on in Companies House. This is a testament to all our staff, because it is the people who make the culture of Companies House what it is. This award shows that our approach to employee engagement, communication, organisational culture, and work practices are aligned with best practice, and that we prioritise our people.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People said:

We would like to congratulate Companies House, again! A platinum ‘We invest in people’ accreditation is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Companies House in fine company with a select host of others that understand the value of people and how they benefit the performance of their organisation.

As well as platinum ‘we invest in people’ accreditation, Companies House achieved IiP’s ‘we invest in wellbeing’ gold standard in 2022.

Companies House is creating hundreds of new posts to enable digital transformation and legislative reform. Further information about working for Companies House and details of current vacancies are available on GOV.UK.

Background

Companies House is an executive agency, sponsored by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT). We incorporate and dissolve limited companies. We register company information and make it available to the public.

Companies House drives confidence in the economy and makes the UK a great place to start and run a business. The data on our registers informs business decisions, supports growth and combats economic crime.

Companies House employs more than 1,000 people and has offices in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Investors in People has accredited more than 50,000 organisations since 1991. Investors in People accreditation is recognised in 66 countries around the world, making it the global benchmark when it comes to people management.