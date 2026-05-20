Companies House sets out priorities for the business year

Companies House has published its business plan 2026 to 2027. This sets out strategic objectives for the financial year. These are:

improving the accuracy, reliability and usability of register data to increase its value to the economy

preventing, detecting and disrupting economic crime that harms businesses and the public

delivering major reforms to company law with clear communication and minimal burden on business

providing seamless, customer-focused services

modernising technology responsibly

investing in the organisation’s people and culture

These priorities align with the Companies House strategy 2025 to 2030, published last year.

Companies House Chief Executive, Andy King, yesterday said:

We are here to support economic growth and trust in the UK business environment. In the next 12 months we will embed reform, improve data quality, and take action against those who seek to abuse the company framework.

Companies House will be scaling up automated data checks, cleansing inaccurate information, strengthening data governance, and expanding lawful data sharing with partners.

The agency will also take more targeted enforcement action and work closely with law enforcement and other agencies to disrupt criminal activity at scale.

Maintaining and improving the customer experience is also a priority, as Companies House supports millions of customers to go through identity verification and other reforms to company law as smoothly as possible.

Measuring performance against public targets

The business plan 2026 to 2027 includes public targets against which Companies House’s performance will be measured.

The 6 targets set by Small Business Minister, Blair McDougall, are:

Companies House will continue to score above average for the public sector, in the UK Customer Satisfaction Index. Digital services are available for a minimum of 99.5% of the time. All incoming calls to our contact centre wait for no longer than 5 minutes in the call queue, on average. Using the Registrar’s powers, Companies House will take at least 225,000 actions to tackle abuse and improve the integrity of the Register. By the end of the financial year, all companies will have met identity verification requirements linked to their confirmation statement or be on an appropriate pathway to compliance or enforcement action. Companies House will deliver 4% efficiency, in comparison to 2025 to 2026 controllable spend.

Background

Companies House 2026 to 2027 business plan

Companies House strategy 2025 to 2030

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 introduced robust new laws to tackle economic crime and deliver a more reliable companies register to underpin business activity.

Read more about Companies House reforms and our identification verification rollout.