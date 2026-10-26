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Companies House update to accounts filing from April 2028
Companies House will pause the introduction of small companies and micro-entities filing profit and loss accounts while the government considers alternative options to simplify filing processes. The government reconfirms its commitment to mandatory software filing of accounts and other planned reforms for April 2028.
The government recently announced an update on how accounts reform measures set out in the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA 2023) will be implemented.
Under ECCTA 2023, the government is reforming how companies report information and what information they report when filing their annual accounts with Companies House. The accounts reforms seek to improve the transparency, accuracy and reliability of data on the companies register to:
- ensure that business can rely on robust information when making decisions
- modernise practices in line with other countries
- tackle economic crime
Following the recommendations of the Small Business Regulatory Taskforce, the government has decided to pause implementing the requirement for small companies and micro-entities to file profit and loss accounts with Companies House from April 2028.
During this pause, the government will explore options for streamlining Companies House and HMRC filing processes, under the ‘tell Government once’ ambition. We remain committed to delivering our economic crime objectives in a way that is in keeping with our wider ambitions to reduce business burdens and improve filing processes.
In practical terms, this means the government will continue to allow companies to file abridged accounts and retain the option for smaller companies to remove, or ‘fillet’, their profit and loss information from the accounts filed at Companies House after 1 April 2028.
All companies to file accounts using commercial software
Software filing will improve the quality of financial data for register users and provide more opportunities over time for companies’ accounts data to be aggregated, compared and analysed for use more widely.
As announced earlier this year, from April 2028, we will require all UK registered companies to file their accounts in Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL) format using commercial software. This requirement is going ahead as planned.
This applies to companies who file their own accounts and those who use third party agents or accountants to file their annual accounts. From this date, our web and paper-based filing systems will be closed for accounts filings. Companies House web filing services will remain available and fully supported for non-accounts filings, including confirmation statements and updates to director details.
We provide a list of software providers on GOV.UK to help companies find a suitable software package.
Other accounts filing changes from April 2028
- A strengthened eligibility statement for all companies claiming an audit exemption
- A requirement to file component parts of accounts and reports together
- A limit to how many times a company can shorten its accounting reference period
Read the Written Ministerial Statement.
Read the government response to the Small Business Regulatory Taskforce report.
Guidance is available to help users understand the changes and prepare for the move to using software to file with Companies House.
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