Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Company fined after much loved family man killed by reversing HGV
A manufacturing company has been fined £240,000 after a grandfather was killed by a reversing HGV in Birmingham.
- Several failings identified during investigation.
- Man described as ‘my everything’ by his daughter.
- HSE guidance is available.
David Saint – described as ‘my everything’ by his daughter – worked as an engineering manager at Northwood Consumer Limited, at its site in Electra Park, Electric Avenue.
The 61-year-old, from Spalding in Lincolnshire, was walking across the service road on the shared industrial estate on 19 October 2023, when the reversing HGV collided with him.
Mr Saint leaves behind his wife, Cassandra, his children Samantha and Adam, his grandchildren, Jake and Ava, as well as his father, Terry, and siblings, Paul, Kim and Michael.
David Saint was killed by a reversing HGV
His daughter, Samantha, yesterday said:
“He was my everything, there was nothing he wasn’t involved in.
“My life now consists of ‘what would dad do?’
“I think of him and miss him every day.”
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Northwood Consumer Limited failed to:
- Undertake a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks associated with workplace transport.
- Address the movement of HGVs in its site rules;
- Eliminate, as far as possible, the need for HGVs to reverse;
- Provide any aids or assistance to HGVs that had to be reversed;
- Display any signage to warn of the hazards arising from the movement of HGVs; and
- Control when HGVs would access the site.
HSE guidance provides advice for employers on what they need to do to comply with the law and reduce risk. The guide is also useful for managers, supervisors, employees and their safety representatives, as well as contractors, vehicle operators and other organisations concerned with workplace transport safety.
A police drone captured this image of the aftermath of the incident
Mr Saint’s son Adam added:
“I just miss my dad being there.
“I miss the conversations that we used to have and his guidance.
“I just miss everything about him.”
Northwood Consumer Limited of Northwood House, Stafford Park 10, Telford, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £240,000 and ordered to pay £6,917 in costs at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 6 October 2025.
Lead HSE inspector Charlie Rowe yesterday said:
“This is a tragic and shocking case that has devastated Mr Saint’s family, friends and loved ones.
“Pedestrians being struck by moving vehicles remains a leading cause of workplace fatalities in Great Britain.
“Many of these incidents involve the reversal of vehicles with poor visibility, such as HGVs.
“The HSE will continue to take appropriate enforcement action where employers fail to implement reasonably practicable measures to keep people safe.
“My thoughts remain with all of David’s family and friends.”
This prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Edward Parton and supported by senior paralegal manager Sarah Thomas.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Relevant guidance can be found at Workplace transport – HSE.
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed. Relevant sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so. The sentencing guidelines for health and safety offences can be found here.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/10/07/company-fined-after-much-loved-family-man-killed-by-reversing-hgv/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Lanes Group Limited fined £800k after investigation into death of devoted father07/10/2025 11:10:00
The partner of a man critically injured by an exploding jet hose waited until after Christmas to agree to switch off life support.
Builder sentenced after house collapse injures three workers30/09/2025 11:10:00
A builder has been given a suspended prison sentence after a roof collapse destroyed a home and injured three workers in Windsor.
HSE launches workplace safety inspections for motor vehicle repair25/09/2025 15:20:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched 1,000 targeted inspections of motor vehicle repair businesses across Great Britain to tackle occupational asthma.
Company fined after worker run over by forklift truck17/09/2025 11:10:00
Qube Containers Limited, which operates on Ipswich docks, has been fined £30,000 after an employee was run over and dragged by a forklift causing serious injuries to his ankle.
Fine for companies following failures at high-containment facility16/09/2025 15:20:00
A second company has been fined after an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into high-hazard infectious agents.
Getting personal hearing protection right: what really matters11/09/2025 15:20:00
Personal hearing protection is the last line of defence between your workers and permanent hearing damage. But poor management turns every pound spent on earmuffs and earplugs into wasted money.
Update from HSE on Coney Beach investigation05/09/2025 11:25:00
The investigation into last month’s incident at Coney Beach Amusement Park continues, with the ride in question now being inspected by Health and Safety Executive (HSE) experts at its laboratory in Buxton.
Update on investigation into incident at Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show01/09/2025 15:20:00
The investigation into last month’s incident involving a fairground ride at the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show continues.