Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Company fined after operative receives fatal head injury at work
A South Yorkshire wire company has been sentenced following serious health and safety breaches after a worker sustained fatal injuries at its premises in Penistone
- Worker fatally injured after becoming entangled in unguarded machinery.
- HSE investigation found failure to prevent access to dangerous moving parts.
- Company could have implemented recognised industry safety measures.
Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 18 November 2021, an operative died after becoming entangled in an unguarded wire drawing and recoiling machine at Stanley Wire Limited’s site on Talbot Road. The machine, known as a ‘Gravity Block’, had exposed moving parts which the worker was able to access.
The incident resulted in the operative sustaining fatal head injuries.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to take effective measures to prevent employees from accessing dangerous moving parts of the wire drawing machine. The investigation identified that the company should have carried out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment for the machine, and subsequently developed a safe system of work and clearly communicated this to its workforce.
HSE also found that fixed closed guards, interlocks or pressure mats should have been installed to prevent operatives from entering the Gravity Block while it was rotating. The company could have appointed a designated competent person on site and provided formal training to operatives, rather than relying on verbal instruction.
Recognised industry-standard safety measures could and should have been implemented on a number of machines, instead of allowing substandard conditions to persist over a prolonged period.
HSE has detailed guidance on the safe use of work equipment and machinery guarding, including the requirements under the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations (PUWER), which is available at: Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER) – HSE
Stanley Wire Limited, of Stanley Mills, Talbot Road, Penistone, South Yorkshire, after pleading guilty at an early hearing of breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £140,000 and ordered to pay £6,652 in costs.
After the hearing, HSE Inspector Charlotte Bligh said:
“Following the incident, eight Prohibition Notices were served on the company. The remedial action taken demonstrated that appropriate measures, such as effective guarding, were readily available and could have been put in place had the risks associated with the activity been properly considered.
“Companies are reminded that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required health and safety standards.”
This HSE prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer, Matthew Reynolds and paralegal officer, Benjamin Stobbart.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Relevant guidance can be found here: Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER) – HSE
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/01/23/company-fined-after-operative-receives-fatal-head-injury-at-work/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
‘James Bond’ builder who threatened HSE inspectors found guilty26/01/2026 09:10:00
A builder who threatened inspectors from Britain’s workplace regulator and told them his name was James Bond has been fined
Glasgow City Council fined £80,000 after military veteran struck by collapsing lamppost12/01/2026 16:20:00
Glasgow City Council has been fined £80,000 after a military veteran sustained life-changing injuries when he was struck by a falling lamppost in the city’s west end in June 2023.
Cellulose film packaging company fined after workers exposed to harmful gas12/01/2026 09:10:00
A Cumbria-based producer of cellulose film packaging has been fined £200,000 after workers were exposed to harmful hydrogen sulphide gas
Buncefield 20 years on: Turning lessons into safer industry practices15/12/2025 15:20:00
This week marks 20 years since the Buncefield explosion in Hertfordshire – one of the largest industrial incidents in Europe and the UK’s largest peacetime explosion.
A matter of life and death: why businesses must check their bins09/12/2025 12:25:00
Every winter, as temperatures drop, some of Britain’s most vulnerable citizens seek shelter wherever they can find it.
Fine for company after man seriously injured at wind farm01/12/2025 15:20:00
A wind farm management services company has been fined £80,000 after a worker was seriously injured by an electrical flashover.
Shell UK fined £560,000 following major hydrocarbon release01/12/2025 12:25:00
A large offshore oil and gas company has been sentenced and fined £560,000 after failing to properly maintain pipework for seven years.
Shell UK fined £560,000 following major hydrocarbon release01/12/2025 10:25:00
A large offshore oil and gas company has been sentenced and fined £560,000 after failing to properly maintain pipework for seven years.