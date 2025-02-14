Insolvency Service
Company offering fake hospitality packages to the British Grand Prix is shut down
Foresea Limited is connected to three other hospitality package scams which were wound up by the Insolvency Service in the past six months.
- Foresea Limited targeted businesses with hospitality tickets for the British Grand Prix
- The company is connected to three similar scam businesses shut down following Insolvency Service investigations.
- Foresea Ltd was wound-up at the High Court in Manchester on 12 February 2025.
A company which offered businesses British Grand Prix hospitality packages they never actually had has been shut down after customers failed to receive tickets they had paid for.
Foresea Limited – originally based in Kent but thought to have changed business address several times – claimed to be a large-scale provider of corporate hospitality, despite never having the tickets to sell.
An Insolvency Service investigation found that clients would be contacted through cold calls and would then pay for the hospitality packages which were later cancelled by Foresea Limited with no refunds being paid.
The Insolvency Service understands that Foresea Limited is connected to at least three other scam hospitality businesses which have been shut down by the agency since August 2024: Informa Expo Ltd, Prive Global Sports Ltd and Darcella Ltd.
David Usher, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
We have worked hard to root out these companies and attempt to end this cycle of scam hospitality packages.
Foresea Limited existed for the sole purpose of continuing to cause harm to unsuspecting members of the public, with the promise of tickets to high-profile sporting event.
Our investigations into these types of scams continue, and we will do all we can to put a stop to them.
Warnings about the company were also published by the FIA, the governing body of motorsport.
Clients of Foresea Limited also made complaints to Action Fraud.
Foresea Ltd charged 20% VAT on each sale, collecting around £12,000 in tax, when it was not registered to do so.
Attempts to contact current and previous directors of Foresea Ltd were unsuccessful and the company failed to provide its books and records as it was required to do.
The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator of the company.
All enquiries concerning the affairs of the Foresea Ltd should be made to the Official Receiver of the Public Interest Unit: 16th Floor, 1 Westfield Avenue, Stratford, London, E20 1HZ. Email: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk.
Information about the other companies related to this case can be found here:
Darcella Ltd: Corporate sports and music hospitality provider shut down after last-minute booking cancellations and failure to pay refunds - GOV.UK
Prive Global Sports Ltd: Scam company which claimed to sell hospitality packages to major sporting events is shut down - GOV.UK
Informa Expo Limited: Scam company which offered fake hospitality packages to British Grand Prix is shut down - GOV.UK
