Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Company owner jailed and firm fined £700,000 after death of employee
A garden supplies company owner has been jailed and the firm has been fined £700,000 after a worker was crushed to death by a robotic packing arm.
Andrew Tibbott, 48, suffered fatal injuries on 14 April 2017 at the premises of Deco-Pak Ltd in Hipperholme, West Yorkshire, after attempting to clean a sensor on the automated bagging production line.
Safety systems for the production line, known as the RM machine, were deliberately disabled or bypassed within weeks of its installation in early 2015.
These features included safety fencing and a system which would automatically shut down the power if anyone stepped inside the production area.
Unsafe practices continued at the company in the two years before Mr Tibbott’s death, and there was no promotion, planning or ongoing review of health and safety.
Prosecutors also highlighted that senior management at the company were notified on numerous occasions about the bypassing of safety systems and the likely consequence of accidents and injury.
On 14 January 2022, Deco-Pak Ltd was convicted of corporate manslaughter following a trial. The jury could not agree on a verdict regarding company owner Michael Hall - who faced a single count of gross negligence manslaughter.
Company director Rodney Slater was acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter and an offence of consenting or conniving to the company’s breach of section 2(1) Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
Following a re-trial, Hall was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter on 24 April 2023.
He was recently (09 June 2023) sentenced to five years' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court while Deco-Pak Ltd was fined £700,000 and ordered to pay £90,000 in court costs.
Alex Johnson, specialist prosecutor with the CPS Special Crime Division, recently said:
“Andrew Tibbott was killed by a powerful and dangerous piece of machinery in an accident that should never have happened.
“His death was a result of deliberate decisions by Deco-Pak to keep production going at the expense of employee safety.
“The CPS was able to show the jury that the repeated warnings the company had received from the machine suppliers had been ignored, as well as evidence of the wider negligence in keeping employees safe around the machinery.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Tibbott.”
Jacqueline Ferguson, Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector, recently said:
“Mr Tibbott’s death was wholly avoidable.
“It arose as a direct consequence of a systemic failure within the company to ensure employees’ health and safety at work was protected and that they were not exposed to the risk of serious injury and death.
“There was a complete failure at management level to appreciate the need to proactively manage health and safety and a failure to react to incidents, injuries and reports of conditions that posed a serious risk to the health and safety of employees and others.
“Our thoughts remain with Mr Tibbott’s family.”
Notes to Editors
- Michael Hall, (DOB: 06/02/1957), was convicted of Gross Negligence Manslaughter following a trial and pleaded guilty to consenting or conniving to the company’s breach of section 2(1) Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 by virtue of s37(1) of the said act.
- Deco-Pak Ltd was convicted of corporate manslaughter and pleaded guilty to failing to discharge an employer’s duty owed under s2(1) Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/company-owner-jailed-and-firm-fined-ps700000-after-death-employee
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former boss of a City of London foreign exchange company jailed for an around £70m fraud12/06/2023 16:25:00
The former director of a finance company, based in the City of London, was recently (09 June 2023) imprisoned of being responsible for an around £70m investment fraud, which stole money from members of the public.
Company owner jailed and firm fined following death of employee09/06/2023 16:20:00
A garden supplies company owner has been jailed and the firm has been fined £700,000 after a worker was crushed to death by a robotic packing arm.
Senior police officer charged with five offences07/06/2023 16:05:00
Nick Price, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the CPS, said: “We have authorised charges against Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, for five offences relating to breaches of notification requirements.
Final four defendants jailed for their part in the largest child sexual abuse prosecution in the West Midlands05/06/2023 13:10:00
Four people were recently (02 June 2023) jailed for their part in the the largest child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution in the West Midlands.
Criminal gang found guilty of large-scale drug and gun running02/06/2023 12:20:00
Three members of a Birmingham based gang which was involved in supplying class A drugs and sourcing firearms were yesterday (1 June 2023) convicted at Birmingham Crown Court.
Former police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 12 online31/05/2023 09:20:00
A former South Wales police officer has pleaded guilty to more than 100 charges of inciting children to engage in sexual activity and forcing victims as young as 12 to make indecent images online.
Numerous victims defrauded of nearly £4m in a complex investment scam25/05/2023 10:20:00
A fraudster has been jailed for his key role in a fake £3.7 million investment scam which stole from more than 40 victims.
Ex-CPS employee jailed for accessing sensitive case files25/05/2023 09:20:00
A former Crown Prosecution Service employee who repeatedly accessed three case files involving allegations of serious organised crime without authorisation has been jailed.