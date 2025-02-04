Company to create new jobs after purchase of Welsh Government factory

A Carmarthenshire manufacturing company is set to create 20 new jobs as part of expansion plans after purchasing a vacant Welsh Government factory.

Morgan Marine plans to invest £1.25 million to refurbish the building at Cilyrychen Industrial Estate, near Ammanford, as it pursues new growth aspirations.

Skilled welders will manufacture fabricated steel products from the site, which will also house an onsite training facility.

The business currently employs 211 people, and will create 20 new jobs over the next three years.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:

Morgan Marine provides quality employment opportunities and is committed to developing the skillset within its community. I am delighted the purchase of our business unit means that Morgan Marine can continue to grow and expand its skilled workforce without abandoning its roots.

Morgan Marine is also planning to develop a renewable energy source at the premises, potentially via installation of solar panels and wind turbines.

Rhydian Jones, Managing Director of Morgan Marine, yesterday said: