Ofgem
|Printable version
Compensation for involuntary installation of prepayment meters, 1 January 2022 to 31 January 2023
Last year, we announced a Market Compliance Review (MCR) into involuntary prepayment meter practices. Our initial focus was to prevent wrongful installations of involuntary prepayment meters.
In November 2023, new rules came into effect that have been moved into the standard gas and electricity licences. All energy suppliers have to follow them.
Suppliers agreed to pause involuntary installations and remote switches and work with us throughout the review. They have been proactively reviewing customers that had a prepayment meter installed without their permission to identify customers that should not have, between 1 January 2022 and 31 January 2023. The purpose of this is to identify those eligible for compensation.
Initial information from energy suppliers show that 1,502 customers have received compensation, totalling £342,450. Suppliers are planning more payments of around £200,000 for 1,000 more customers.
The amounts paid to customers vary across different suppliers. Suppliers have also compensated customers in various ways, including sending cheques, adding credit to the customer’s account, and writing off debt that customers had built up. British Gas is not included in the Market Compliance Review nor the figures above, as it is subject to a separate investigation.
This review is continuing, and over 150,000 involuntary prepayment meter installations have been assessed by suppliers so far. Suppliers have used a range of ways to find affected customers, including looking at customer accounts with known vulnerabilities or where complaints have been made. Suppliers have also contacted all prepayment meter customers to ensure this method of payment remains appropriate.
Compensation levels may vary based on consumer’s individual circumstances and the harm they experienced. We want to ensure there is consistency in the approaches taken across suppliers, and that all affected customers are appropriately compensated. This includes making sure suppliers identify all customers who have had a prepayment meter installed when they should not, and that those customers are compensated fairly. So, these figures are not necessarily the final amounts that will be paid.
We will publish another update on the Market Compliance Review by the end of June 2024. The update will include figures on the number of customers who have had compensation, the amount paid and our ongoing work with suppliers, consumer groups and the Ombudsman to identify affected customers.
Claim compensation
If a customer thinks their supplier installed a prepayment meter or switched their smart meter to prepayment meter mode when they should not have, they may be entitled to compensation. Customers should contact their supplier, explain their circumstances, and make a complaint.
For help making a complaint, consumers can contact Citizens Advice and Advice Direct Scotland. If customers need extra support, the complaint may be referred to Extra Help Unit and Energy Ombudsman. We are working with each agency to ensure that we are taking a joined-up approach.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/compensation-involuntary-installation-prepayment-meters-1-january-2022-31-january-2023
Latest News from
Ofgem
Multiyear Strategy sets out Ofgem’s vision for delivering clean, affordable and secure energy system28/03/2024 15:15:15
The future is about supercharging the delivery of clean, secure and fairly priced energy for consumers, said Ofgem today as it published its new strategy.
Proposed 500km electricity superhighway between Scotland and Yorkshire receives provisional £3.4 billion funding package27/03/2024 16:05:00
A provisional funding package of £3.4 billion has been announced for a proposed subsea and underground 500km electricity superhighway between Scotland and Yorkshire which could power up to 2 million homes.
Ofgem launches discussion on the future of the price cap26/03/2024 10:15:00
Regulator opens up the conversation around the future of price protection as the energy market continues to evolve.
New data shows suppliers must improve customer service25/03/2024 11:15:00
Results of the Energy Consumer Satisfaction survey which measures consumers’ satisfaction with their energy supplier, have been published by Ofgem, and include a supplier breakdown for the first time.
Proposed Anglo-Scottish electricity superhighway to power millions of homes first to progress through fast track Ofgem process21/03/2024 10:05:00
The first project to proceed under a new fast track process has received a provisional £2billion funding package to deliver a subsea energy superhighway which could connect up to two million homes to clean energy.
Ofgem action drives £5.53 million back to energy customers06/03/2024 10:15:00
Energy regulator Ofgem recently (04 March 2024) secured another win for customers, with electricity generator Dorenell Windfarm Limited (DWL) to make a payment of £5.53 million following a breach of energy market rules.
Ofgem gives provisional green light to projects to power millions of homes04/03/2024 10:15:00
Plans for two high voltage cable links to Europe which could help power millions of homes and harness the power of the North Sea have been recommended for approval by energy regulator Ofgem.
Welcome fall in the price cap but high debt levels remain23/02/2024 16:05:00
Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Friday 23 February, 2024) announced a significant reduction of the energy price cap for the second quarter of 2024.
Carbon capture and clean hydrogen technology will drive growth and generate jobs on Humberside – Ofgem CEO19/01/2024 09:25:00
Tens of thousands of new jobs across Britain must be created across the country to underpin the growth of the carbon capture and storage industry, according to Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley.