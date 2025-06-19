Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Compensation for Post Office Capture victims
Postmasters who suffered financial shortfalls due to the Capture software today have certainty about the structure, scope and eligibility criteria for redress.
- Over £1bn paid out in financial redress to thousands of postmasters across the UK affected by the Horizon IT Scandal as part of our Plan for Change
- Details of the Capture Redress Scheme announced today, marking ongoing commitment to right past wrongs for those affected.
- Scheme to provide fair redress and a common sense approach, with claims reviewed by independent panel.
Capture was a faulty computer system used by postmasters in the 1990s, before the Horizon scandal.
In a move to right the wrongs of the past, the government has set out the details for the Capture Redress Scheme, designed to provide fair compensation for those who suffered financial shortfalls due to the Capture software between 1992 and 2000.
This follows the government’s acceptance of findings from the independent investigation by Kroll Associates, which concluded there was a reasonable likelihood that Capture created financial shortfalls for postmasters.
The scheme is expected to open for applications in Autumn 2025, with an initial phased rollout for 150 claimants to ensure the process is fair, proportionate and accessible before wider implementation.
This announcement follows on the footsteps of the government confirming that £1 billion has paid out in compensation to over 7,300 postmasters affected by the Horizon IT Scandal, and the opening of the Horizon Shortfalls Scheme Appeals process for all eligible postmasters in May.
Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas said:
“We are committed to delivering fair and swift redress for all postmasters affected by Post Office software failures as part of our Plan for Change. Today’s announcement represents another important step in righting the wrongs of the past and rebuilding trust in the Post Office.”
A fair and accessible approach
The Capture Redress Scheme has been specifically designed to address the unique challenges of cases dating back over two decades, where documentation may be limited. The Government will set out funding to cover postmasters’ legal costs in the coming weeks.
The scheme features:
- A straightforward two-stage process: an initial eligibility review followed by an independent panel assessment
- Prompt preliminary payments for eligible claimants, ensuring early acknowledgement of loss
- A holistic assessment approach that considers both financial losses and wider personal impact
- A guided scoring and banding model for consistency in awards while maintaining flexibility
Who can apply
Postmasters are eligible to apply if they:
- Were a postmaster between 1992 and 2000
- Used the Capture system in their branch
- Suffered a financial shortfall as a result of a Capture software error
Applications from relatives of deceased postmasters or those needing additional support will also be accepted.
Independent assessment
All eligible claims will be reviewed by an independent panel of experts operating entirely separately from government. The panel will:
- Take a holistic view of each claim, avoiding drawn out legal processes and providing fair redress even where evidence is low.
- Use a balance of probabilities standard of proof
- Recommend appropriate payment levels
- Provide claimants the right to appeal in certain circumstances
Notes to editors
- The Capture system was used in Post Office branches between 1992 and 2000, predating the better-known Horizon system.
- Those with criminal convictions related to Capture should pursue their cases through the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) or its Scottish equivalent.
- Further details on applying to the Capture Redress Scheme will be published in the coming months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/compensation-for-post-office-capture-victims
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Innovative Welsh exporter puts Britain at the forefront of global immunisation efforts18/06/2025 14:07:00
UK Export Finance supports renewable energy tech company Dulas to deliver life-saving vaccine refrigerators to over 80 countries worldwide.
British aerospace manufacturers to benefit from UK-US trade deal18/06/2025 10:10:10
British aerospace manufacturers to benefit from UK-US trade deal as further details announced.
£250m for green aerospace projects ahead of Industrial Strategy17/06/2025 11:20:00
UK aerospace will be boosted by more than £250m funding for cutting-edge aerospace tech projects to drive greener air travel, ahead of the Paris Air Show.
Entrepreneurs and retail leaders recognised in King's Birthday Honours List16/06/2025 13:10:00
Recipients recognised for years of exceptional service and dedication, and who are trailblazers for helping drive economic prosperity and increasing the UK’s global standing.
Employment reforms will ‘help solve UK’s Productivity Puzzle’12/06/2025 09:20:00
Employment reforms will help 'solve UK's Productivity Puzzle', Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders set out to global leaders in Geneva yesterday.
Compensation to postmasters reaches £1 billion milestone10/06/2025 12:10:00
More than £1 billion has been paid out to over 7,300 postmasters affected by the Horizon IT scandal – one of the biggest miscarriages of justice of our time.
Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee Statement09/06/2025 13:10:00
Summary of a joint statement following the second meeting of the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee on 3 June 2025.
Revamped Office for Investment cements UK’s position as top investment destination creating jobs and opportunities06/06/2025 15:10:00
The government has announced the launch of the revamped Office for Investment.