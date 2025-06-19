Compensation for Post Office Capture victims

Postmasters who suffered financial shortfalls due to the Capture software today have certainty about the structure, scope and eligibility criteria for redress.

Over £1bn paid out in financial redress to thousands of postmasters across the UK affected by the Horizon IT Scandal as part of our Plan for Change

Details of the Capture Redress Scheme announced today, marking ongoing commitment to right past wrongs for those affected.

Scheme to provide fair redress and a common sense approach, with claims reviewed by independent panel.

Capture was a faulty computer system used by postmasters in the 1990s, before the Horizon scandal.

In a move to right the wrongs of the past, the government has set out the details for the Capture Redress Scheme, designed to provide fair compensation for those who suffered financial shortfalls due to the Capture software between 1992 and 2000.

This follows the government’s acceptance of findings from the independent investigation by Kroll Associates, which concluded there was a reasonable likelihood that Capture created financial shortfalls for postmasters.

The scheme is expected to open for applications in Autumn 2025, with an initial phased rollout for 150 claimants to ensure the process is fair, proportionate and accessible before wider implementation.

This announcement follows on the footsteps of the government confirming that £1 billion has paid out in compensation to over 7,300 postmasters affected by the Horizon IT Scandal, and the opening of the Horizon Shortfalls Scheme Appeals process for all eligible postmasters in May.

Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas said:

“We are committed to delivering fair and swift redress for all postmasters affected by Post Office software failures as part of our Plan for Change. Today’s announcement represents another important step in righting the wrongs of the past and rebuilding trust in the Post Office.”

A fair and accessible approach

The Capture Redress Scheme has been specifically designed to address the unique challenges of cases dating back over two decades, where documentation may be limited. The Government will set out funding to cover postmasters’ legal costs in the coming weeks.

The scheme features:

A straightforward two-stage process: an initial eligibility review followed by an independent panel assessment

Prompt preliminary payments for eligible claimants, ensuring early acknowledgement of loss

A holistic assessment approach that considers both financial losses and wider personal impact

A guided scoring and banding model for consistency in awards while maintaining flexibility

Who can apply

Postmasters are eligible to apply if they:

Were a postmaster between 1992 and 2000

Used the Capture system in their branch

Suffered a financial shortfall as a result of a Capture software error

Applications from relatives of deceased postmasters or those needing additional support will also be accepted.

Independent assessment

All eligible claims will be reviewed by an independent panel of experts operating entirely separately from government. The panel will:

Take a holistic view of each claim, avoiding drawn out legal processes and providing fair redress even where evidence is low.

Use a balance of probabilities standard of proof

Recommend appropriate payment levels

Provide claimants the right to appeal in certain circumstances

Notes to editors