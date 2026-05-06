Competition Act 1998 investigations

Following the publication of financial reportingLink is external by PayPal Holdings Inc, we can confirm we are investigating Mastercard, PayPal and Visa under Chapter I in the Competition Act 1998, and Mastercard and Visa under Chapter II in the Competition Act 1998, for suspected anti-competitive conduct linked to the funding and usage of PayPal’s digital wallet.

The FCA has reached no conclusions nor made any findings with regard to competition law having been broken.

Notes to editors