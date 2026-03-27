Competition to launch national forest in Ox-Cam Growth Corridor

The government has launched a competition to help deliver a second new national forest, as search begins for a location for a third.

Two new national forests have taken a step closer towards becoming a reality with the next stages being set out by government.

A competition for a delivery partner for a new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor recently (Wednesday 25 March) opened. In addition, potential delivery partners for a new national forest in the Midlands or North of England are being invited to register their interest.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in delivering the government’s manifesto commitment to create three new national forests in England. Planting has already begun at the Western Forest, the first new national forest in 30 years, which will see more than 20 million trees planted across Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset by 2050.

The second new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor will focus on delivering nature recovery alongside sustainable urban growth. There has already been strong interest from potential partners, and the competition is now open for eligible organisations to apply to help deliver this landmark forest.

The third new national forest will be designed to address health inequalities in the North of England or Midlands through the creation of attractive, accessible natural spaces for all. The government has invited eligible organisations across the Midlands and North of England to submit Expressions of Interest, with a deadline for both this and the second new national forest competition in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor of Wednesday 20 May.

These new national forests will see millions of trees planted across England, creating thousands of green jobs while connecting people with nature and supporting wellbeing.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh recently said:

“In our manifesto we promised three new national forests, and that’s what we’re delivering. Our second new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor shows that sustainable growth and a thriving natural environment go hand in hand. “Our third new national forest will mean creating more new green jobs and planting millions of trees, and I encourage every eligible organisation across the Midlands and North of England with the vision and expertise to be part of this to come forward.”

The new national forests form part of the government’s wider commitment to tree planting and support for the forestry sector, with £1 billion committed towards tree planting and the forestry sector this parliament.

This investment is critical to help England’s tree canopy cover reach 16.5% by 2050, whilst driving economic growth and bringing nature closer to where people live.

The first National Forest in the Midlands has seen nearly 10 million trees transform the landscape, with huge benefits for wildlife and communities, including an increase in tree canopy cover from 6% to over 26% and 5,000 new jobs.

National Forest Chief Executive John Everitt recently said:

“We are excited to see how these new national forests can demonstrate real transformation, promoting nature’s recovery as part of new development in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, and tackling health inequalities in the Midlands or North of England. “With the right partners these new forests can drive green growth and have a lasting impact on the landscape, communities and businesses.”

Additional information:

Further information and application details for the second national new forest are available via this link.

Further information and application details for the third national new forest are available via this link.