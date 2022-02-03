‘Competitive funding hampers local economic growth’ - LGA statement on NAO report

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on supporting local economic growth

“Investment in our places and people is key to supporting long term sustainable economic growth which brings increased prosperity to every part of the country.

“As this report highlights, awarding funding in small pots on a competitive basis has created uncertainty and hindered councils’ ability to plan strategically for their communities. The Government must do more to align new funding for economic infrastructure with local capacity, to deliver and co-ordinate long term interventions at scale.

“With adequate resources and freedoms, councils can continue to provide local solutions to the national challenges we face and ensure all of our communities are able to prosper in the future.”

Supporting local economic growth