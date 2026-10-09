Information Commissioner's Office
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Complaints about automated nuisance calls hit five-year high
The number of complaints made to us about automated nuisance calls has almost tripled in just three months, reaching its highest level since 2021
- ‘Tip of the iceberg’: we urge public to report robo calls.
Complaints from the general public to us rose from 1,374 in July to 2,178 in August, an increase of 58%, before climbing a further 69% to 3,684 in September.
The sharp rise has prompted renewed warnings about the scale of the problem, with us cautioning that the true number of automated calls being made is likely to be far higher than the complaints data suggests, with many incidents going unreported.
The increase comes amid growing concern about automated and AI-enabled marketing calls, commonly known as robo calls, as well as other calls which can be used to trick people into joining WhatsApp groups, sharing personal information or engaging with fraudulent schemes.
We are actively investigating the rise in automated calls and are urging the public to report their experiences.
Andy Curry, Head of Investigations at the ICO, said:
The sharp rise in complaints about automated calls is deeply concerning. These calls are not just a nuisance; they can cause real distress and are often designed to manipulate people into handing over personal information or money.
The numbers we're seeing are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg. We know many people simply hang up and move on without reporting what happened.
Our message is simple: if you receive a suspicious automated call, report it to us by using our simple online form. Every report helps us build a clearer picture of who's behind these calls and strengthens our ability to take enforcement action. The more information we have, the better equipped we are to identify patterns, investigate those responsible and protect the public from harm. Your complaint could play a vital role in helping us stop these operations.
ICO tips on how to beat nuisance calls
- Don’t answer – if you don’t recognise a number that is calling you, or the number is withheld, you don’t have to answer the call.
- Register – be sure to register your landline or mobile number with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) free of charge. The TPS is a register of people who have said they don’t want to receive marketing calls.
- Report – it's important to report any nuisance calls that you continue to receive to the ICO using its online reporting tool. Complaint data helps investigators identify trends, gather intelligence, and take action against organisations that break the law.
- Refer – you can also refer complaints about fraud and scams to Report Fraud or Police Scotland, complaints about a business’s practices to Trading Standards through Citizens Advice and complaints about silent or abandoned calls to Ofcom.
Since April 2025, we have issued 15 Monetary Penalty Notices in respect of nuisance calls and spam texts totaling £2,370,000. Last year Home Improvement Marketing Ltd and Green Spark Energy were collectively fined a total of £550,000 for making automated marketing calls unlawfully.
We enforce the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR), which sets rules around direct marketing calls, texts, and emails. We have a number of live investigations under way into nuisance and scam calling activity and has recently taken enforcement action against organisations responsible for unlawful marketing calls.
Notes to editors
- The Information Commission’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals. The legal entity is now known as the Information Commission. The organisation is now referred to as the Information Commission's Office, or ICO. Under new governance arrangements introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, the work of the ICO is now overseen by a new Information Commission Board. The transition has moved the ICO from a corporation sole (the Information Commissioner) to a collective decision-making Board.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement, and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/10/complaints-about-automated-nuisance-calls-hit-five-year-high/
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