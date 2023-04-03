'Complaints, the Code, kangaroo testicles' - lifting the curtain on how Ofcom deals with broadcasting complaints

In the latest Welsh language episode of Ofcom's podcast, Life Online, we discuss our role as the broadcasting regulator.

Why are people motivated to complain to Ofcom, what happens after they do and does social media encourage more complaints - about reality TV, in particular?

In a conversation that varies from the popularity of reality television and its effect on the behaviour of viewers, reminiscing about Bacha hi o 'ma and the duty of care towards those who take part in reality shows, the journalist and broadcaster Dot Davies, the television director, Sioned Wyn and Ofcom's Head of Regulatory Affairs, Wales, Elinor Williams, discuss the importance of the Broadcasting Code, how people feel about reality television and the number of complaints we receive about certain series.

