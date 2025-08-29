If you're an SME working in the public sector, please complete our Public Sector Tech SME Survey to help us understand your experiences.

techUK has long recognised small businesses’ potential to transform public service delivery through their innovative nature and wide set of capabilities. However, there are a number of challenges faced by SMEs operating in or aspiring to operate in the public sector tech market.

The Procurement Act 2023 officially went live on February 24, 2025. This Act marks a significant shift in UK public procurement, aiming to simplify processes, improve transparency, and ensure value for money. The Act's core objectives include benefiting suppliers of all sizes, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and voluntary, community and social enterprises (VCSEs), start-ups, and promoting sustainability in public procurement.

This survey aims to gather the experiences of technology SMEs operating in the public sector since the introduction of the Procurement Act 2023 and to understand the more general experiences. We will use the results of the survey to develop recommendations to ensure enough is being done to level the playing field for SMEs and improve SME access to the public sector tech market, and ensure the aims set out in the Procurement Act 2023 can be achieved.

The deadline for responses is COP Monday 27 October.

