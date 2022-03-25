techUK
|Printable version
Complete our seventh Annual GovTech SME Survey
Complete our seventh annual GovTech SME Survey!
We are delighted to be launching our seventh annual GovTech SME Survey. Each year we run this survey to better understand the experiences of small businesses working in or aspiring to work in the public sector tech market. The findings from the survey are used to develop recommendations to promote GovTech innovation, ensure a smoother experience when it comes to procurement, and help improve access to the public sector market for SMEs.
Small businesses are high on the agenda for us here at techUK, it is clear to us the potential that they have to transform public service delivery and drive innovation, we want to see more SMEs selling to government and showcasing their capabilities - this ambition is evident in government too - but there are a number of barriers that need to be broken down that have been in the way of SME access to the public sector tech market for a little while now.
Last year techUK surveyed over 100 SMEs from January 2021 to March 2021.
40% of our respondents felt that the Government has acted on its commitment to helping small businesses break into the market over the last five years. While this is a considerable improvement from the year before, it is still a disappointing figure on the whole and it is clear more needs to be done. It wasn’t all bad news, and once again the Digital Marketplace was the brightest light in the survey with 65% of respondents agreeing that it has made opportunities in the public sector more open and visible to all.
Unfortunately, 92% of respondents felt that Government buyers do not have sufficient understanding of how small businesses can meet their needs – this is a very worrying statistic, and the barriers to SME access to the market remained largely unchanged. We want to help Government take advantage of the innovative nature of SMEs and it is evident that the public sector has a huge job to do in giving SMEs more assurance that they will harness their capabilities.
Last year’s survey showed that there are signs of improvement, but these are marginal, and here at techUK we know there is still a long way to go. If the Government works with SMEs on understanding and harnessing their capabilities and recognises how SMEs can meet their needs and work to address the major challenges, then we do believe access to the market for SMEs will improve.
Which is why we have once again launched our annual GovTech SME Survey, continuing our efforts to encourage Government to work effectively with SMEs and with their best interests at heart, working to drive the next leap forward in access to the public sector technology market for SMEs.
If you are an SME working in or aspire to work in the public sector, you can complete the survey here and help us understand your experiences and generate recommendations for Government.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/complete-our-seventh-annual-govtech-sme-survey1.html
Latest News from
techUK
Report on advent of new technology in the justice system to be published24/03/2022 16:10:00
On Wednesday 30 March 2022, the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee will be publishing its report on the advent of new technology in the justice system.
The Spring Statement, what does it mean for the tech sector and what does it tell us about where the Chancellor may go next?24/03/2022 15:05:00
The Spring Statement rightly focused on initiatives to alleviate the growing costs of living crisis, however changes to the R&D tax credit and consultations on new business incentives point to a potentially significant Autumn Budget.
The Law Commission has published a draft Legislation on Electronic Trade Documents24/03/2022 13:15:00
This week, The Law Commission of England & Wales has published its recommendations and draft legislation to allow for the legal recognition of electronic versions of trade documents such as bills of lading and bills of exchange. techUK welcomes this draft legislation to allow trade documents in electronic form to fulfil the same functions as paper documents, and thus making trade more time and cost effective.
20220321: JEDHub 2021 Annual Economic Report23/03/2022 12:05:00
A new economic report published today outlines the huge value of the defence sector to UK jobs, businesses and exports.
The final Online Safety Bill – what is in it and what does it mean for techUK members?22/03/2022 16:25:00
The Government has published the final Online Safety Bill following years of consultation and a detailed pre-legislative scrutiny process that resulted in a long list of recommendations to improve the draft Bill.
DCMS announces UK Telecoms Innovation Network22/03/2022 14:38:00
Acting on a recommendation from the Telecoms Diversification Taskforce, DCMS has announced plans to establish a UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN).
DWP Digital unveils new Birmingham hub22/03/2022 11:25:00
DWP Digital has announced it will be expanding its operation into Birmingham and creating 130 jobs with the launch of its newest digital hub.
Seizing the opportunity for tech led growth in 202221/03/2022 16:25:00
techUK's recommendations for how the UK can leverage it's digital and tech sector to drive wider economic growth.
Ofcom launches new space spectrum strategy21/03/2022 11:25:00
The UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, has published a consultation on its proposed new space spectrum strategy, which sets the commitment to operationalise and coordinate the space domain whilst ensuring there is appropriate spectrum available for all users.