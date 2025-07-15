Environment Agency
|Printable version
Completed fish pass in Suffolk’s chalk stream help fish to thrive
A new £1.2 million fish pass on the River Lark in Mildenhall improves migration for trout, eels, and course fish.
Thousands of fish will benefit from improved access to vital habitats following the installation of a new fish pass on a precious chalk stream.
The natural limestone fish passage at Turf Lock on the River Lark has replaced 2 weirs that were preventing wild brown trout, eels and coarse fish from migrating upstream.
Built as a rock ramp-style fish pass using natural materials, boulders were carefully placed to disrupt the flow. The new design allows fish to swim between boulders, as they move upstream, which provide shelter and creates better conditions for migration across varying water levels and flows.
Lou Mayer, environment programme manager for the Environment Agency in Suffolk, said:
It’s fantastic to see work completed on this important project and witness fish swimming up into Mildenhall for the first time in centuries. Chalk streams are a valuable natural resource that the Environment Agency and its partners are working hard to restore and protect.
Over time, there has been a gradual decline in both biodiversity and the overall health of the River Lark’s ecosystem. This project and other planned initiatives will help this river continue to recover and become more resilient to future challenges of climate change.
Councillor Philip Faircloth-Mutton, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment, communities and equality, said:
Protecting and enhancing Suffolk’s environment is one the county council’s core ambitions, and the fish pass project is a great example of what can be achieved.
The Brecks is such a nationally unique area, and thanks to the hard work and care of all the partners involved, it is wonderful to know that fish are now accessing parts of the river for the first time in generations.
This initiative forms part of the government’s Plan for Change commitment to restore nature and improve water quality across the country.
The project is being delivered through the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership Scheme, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and hosted by Suffolk County Council in collaboration with local authorities, the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Natural England and other partners.
The Environment Agency invites residents to come and learn about the fish pass and the wider effort to restore the health of the River Lark. Friday July 18, 5pm – 7pm at the Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall IP28 7JU. No need to book.
Background:
The Environment Agency is funding this project from the Water Environment Improvement Fund, which has been used to unlock £3million of National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership scheme, delivering heritage conservation projects on the Breck’s fenland fringe, key freshwater habitats and primary river corridors.
The River Lark’s catchment partnership objective is to make improvements to habitat and ecological status of the river. Find out more here: The River Lark Catchment Partnership
The River Lark has been identified as a flagship river for The Chalk Stream Restoration Project nominated as a Flagship catchment by Anglian Water and supported by the River Lark Catchment Partnership.
Gov.uk blog about eel migration: Ancient mystery of European eel migration unravelled to help combat decline of critically-endangered species - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Anyone aged 13 or over needs a licence to fish for salmon, trout, eels or freshwater species, with the price as little as £6.60 for a day. Through buying a licence, anglers help protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries: https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence.
Contact us:
Journalists only - 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/completed-fish-pass-in-suffolks-chalk-stream-help-fish-to-thrive
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Update on Bradford-on-Avon flood alleviation scheme14/07/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency, Wiltshire Council and Bradford-on-Avon Town Council will focus on strengthening community-level flood resilience.
North East man sentenced for illegal crayfish trapping14/07/2025 10:25:00
A man has been sentenced for illegally fishing for crayfish in Northumberland, in a case brought by the Environment Agency.
Flood protection for more people in West Kent is step closer10/07/2025 13:25:00
Another major milestone has been reached at the Leigh Flood Storage Area (FSA) after new central gate is installed as part of works to increase its capacity.
Flood protection for more people in West Kent one step closer10/07/2025 10:20:00
Another major milestone has been reached at the Leigh Flood Storage Area (FSA) after new central gate is installed as part of works to increase its capacity.
Skip company to pay over £48,000 for operating illegal waste site10/07/2025 09:20:00
A Birmingham skip hire company must pay financial penalties of more than £48,000 after the Environment Agency brought a prosecution for operating illegally.
Sweeper Hire and Hoses boss Philip Liley gets suspended sentence09/07/2025 12:20:00
Exeter man tried to hide tons of illegal waste kept on leased land by pushing it into the trees and spreading it across the ground.
Angler fined for not putting back protected eel he caught08/07/2025 15:25:00
A fisherman from south-west London who failed to return a critically-endangered eel to a river in Kent last summer has been fined £800.
Work to stop road to Romsey from flooding starts soon07/07/2025 09:25:00
A road with a history of flooding between Romsey and Stockbridge is being upgraded thanks to the Environment Agency and Hampshire County Council.