Completed fish pass in Suffolk’s chalk stream help fish to thrive

A new £1.2 million fish pass on the River Lark in Mildenhall improves migration for trout, eels, and course fish.

Thousands of fish will benefit from improved access to vital habitats following the installation of a new fish pass on a precious chalk stream.

The natural limestone fish passage at Turf Lock on the River Lark has replaced 2 weirs that were preventing wild brown trout, eels and coarse fish from migrating upstream.

Built as a rock ramp-style fish pass using natural materials, boulders were carefully placed to disrupt the flow. The new design allows fish to swim between boulders, as they move upstream, which provide shelter and creates better conditions for migration across varying water levels and flows.

Lou Mayer, environment programme manager for the Environment Agency in Suffolk, said:

It’s fantastic to see work completed on this important project and witness fish swimming up into Mildenhall for the first time in centuries. Chalk streams are a valuable natural resource that the Environment Agency and its partners are working hard to restore and protect. Over time, there has been a gradual decline in both biodiversity and the overall health of the River Lark’s ecosystem. This project and other planned initiatives will help this river continue to recover and become more resilient to future challenges of climate change.

Councillor Philip Faircloth-Mutton, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment, communities and equality, said:

Protecting and enhancing Suffolk’s environment is one the county council’s core ambitions, and the fish pass project is a great example of what can be achieved. The Brecks is such a nationally unique area, and thanks to the hard work and care of all the partners involved, it is wonderful to know that fish are now accessing parts of the river for the first time in generations.

This initiative forms part of the government’s Plan for Change commitment to restore nature and improve water quality across the country.

The project is being delivered through the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership Scheme, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and hosted by Suffolk County Council in collaboration with local authorities, the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Natural England and other partners.

The Environment Agency invites residents to come and learn about the fish pass and the wider effort to restore the health of the River Lark. Friday July 18, 5pm – 7pm at the Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall IP28 7JU. No need to book.

Background:

The Environment Agency is funding this project from the Water Environment Improvement Fund, which has been used to unlock £3million of National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership scheme, delivering heritage conservation projects on the Breck’s fenland fringe, key freshwater habitats and primary river corridors.

The River Lark’s catchment partnership objective is to make improvements to habitat and ecological status of the river. Find out more here: The River Lark Catchment Partnership

The River Lark has been identified as a flagship river for The Chalk Stream Restoration Project nominated as a Flagship catchment by Anglian Water and supported by the River Lark Catchment Partnership.

Gov.uk blog about eel migration: Ancient mystery of European eel migration unravelled to help combat decline of critically-endangered species - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Anyone aged 13 or over needs a licence to fish for salmon, trout, eels or freshwater species, with the price as little as £6.60 for a day. Through buying a licence, anglers help protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries: https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence.

Contact us:

Journalists only - 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk.